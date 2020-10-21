NBA Rumors: Killian Hayes a heavily favored draft prospect for New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are generally one to look out for when it comes to the NBA Draft and that's not necessarily for the right decisions. The franchise has made several questionable picks in the last few seasons and failed to change its fortunes as a result. Luckily, they've been linked with conventional choices for the upcoming draft and the latest NBA rumors suggest that Killian Hayes is on their radar.

NBA Rumors: Killian Hayes favored by New York Knicks

It's not surprising that the New York Knicks are looking at point guards in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. Elfrid Payton will become a free agent next year and they don't really have anyone to run the show besides him. In any case, they would want an upgrade at that spot. LaMelo Ball is clearly the favorite but he's unlikely to fall down to the eighth pick in the draft.

LaMelo Ball

The New York Knicks are looking at other options and France international Killian Hayes seems like an attainable player. As reported by NY Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks favor Hayes as the second-most preferred point guard after Ball. Berman stated:

"It doesn’t mean the Knicks will pick him if he falls to No. 8 in the NBA Draft, but Killian Hayes currently has a narrow edge as the team’s second point guard on the board after LaMelo Ball, according to NBA sources."

Killian Hayes' strength and weaknesses

Hayes in action for Ulm [Image: eurocupbasketball.com]

Killian Hayes played for Ratiopharm Ulm in the BBL (Basketball Bundesliga) and EuroCup last season, averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in the latter competition. Unsurprisingly, Hayes' biggest asset is his passing ability, although he's severely one-handed (left) and that could limit his impact against good teams.

#Ulm point guard #KillianHayes worked well out of the pick and roll this past season showing good acceleration and decision making when working as the primary ball-handler. The 19 y/o Frenchman projects to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/LWG4To5byQ — Gavin O'Leary (@GavinOLeary9) October 19, 2020

Standing at 6'5, Hayes is also a good backcourt defender, a skill desperately needed by the New York Knicks. Although not the most athletic player, he's comfortable in the pick-and-roll and can pull up from the mid-range spots

This Day in Knicks History: The ’05 Draft Class. pic.twitter.com/xmq2kV2Myb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 28, 2020

