NBA Rumors: LA Clippers planning to add point guard depth by signing Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract

The LA Clippers have been an active part of the NBA rumor mill lately, as their management is still finding ways to improve an already star-studded roster. Head coach Tyronn Lue has been tasked with leading the LA Clippers to the NBA finals, and reports suggest the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach believes the Clippers are a guard away from doing so.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers reportedly planning to sign Yogi Ferrell

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, championship contenders LA Clippers plan to sign guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract. The LA Clippers are undermanned in the two guard positions, and Ferrell's potential inclusion in the team will provide them with much-needed depth at a crucial spot.

Guard Yogi Ferrell plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers later next week upon clearing health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

Ferrell last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2021, signing a similar contract. He was waived after two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. Ferrell's stint with the Sacramento Kings before that lasted much longer, with the 27-year-old spending two years with the California-based franchise.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Yogi Ferrell's NBA career averages are 7.8 points and 2.3 assists per game on 42% shooting from the field. Ferrell had a successful stint with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 season. The LA Clippers will be hoping that he can emulate that kind of a campaign with them this year.

Also Read: Why don’t star players ever sign with the New York Knicks?

Advertisement

NBA rumors suggest that the LA Clippers have been on the hunt for a point guard since around trade deadline day. This resulted in them signing veteran star George Hill from the OKC Thunder.

Rajon Rondo is another player the Clippers acquired recently, and his impact has been quite evident in their recent games. The LA Clippers think-tank has followed that up with Yogi Ferrell's 10-day contract, adding competition for both Rondo and starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

Also Read: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21