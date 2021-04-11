Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight with the intent to build on their recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-32 record, while the Knicks are three spots ahead at 8th, thanks to their 26-27 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, 12th April; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been the definition of bang average in the 2020-21 campaign, ranking 17th in both average points scored and allowed per game. They are a poor defensive rebounding side and rank dead last in defensive boards secured per match (31.9 per contest).

Advertisement

However, their defensive statistics have looked better in comparison, as the team ranks in the top-5 for both steals and blocks. The backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet has put up numbers this season as well, averaging 17 points, 7 assists and 19 points, 6 assists, respectively.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is arguably the best offensive player on the Toronto Raptors. Although Pascal Siakam scores nearly the same number of points per game, VanVleet also dishes out the second-most dimes and grabs the highest steals on the team.

With the Raptors making changes to their roster, their long-term plan is to build around VanVleet and Siakam.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet, Small Forward - Pascal Siakam, Power Forward - OG Anunoby, Center - Chris Boucher

Also Read: Why don’t star players ever sign with the New York Knicks?

New York Knicks Preview

Advertisement

The New York Knicks have been a strange outfit so far, allowing the lowest points in the league per game on average (104.5), but failing miserably to score at the other end (105.4). A stagnant offense has hindered their progress lately, with their inability to move the ball efficiently ( the Knicks rank 29th in assists) a major factor behind their struggles.

RJ Barrett's resurgence has been a popular subplot of the New York Knicks' 2020-21 campaign, as the young Canadian has put up impressive averages of 17 points, 6 rebounds on a respectable 38% shooting from behind the arc.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been a revelation for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' main player and highest scorer, Julius Randle has taken the team back into playoff contention.

Averaging career-highs in most categories, he earned his first All-Star selection this year. The improvement in Randle's jump shot has been especially impressive. Opposition defenses used to be content with Randle taking three-point shots, as he averaged 27% till last year. But this season, he is shooting nearly 41% from deep.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

Raptors vs Knicks Match Prediction

Advertisement

The game tonight is expected to be a close one since both the teams have blown hot and cold this season. The Toronto Raptors will have a slight edge because of their comparatively strong starting lineup, but fans can expect a tight contest at Madison Square Garden.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Knicks

The Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game will be covered live on MSG Network and Sportsnet. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 2020-21 NBA season: How does the NBA play-in tournament work?