NBA Rumors: LA Clippers to pursue Rajon Rondo in free agency

Rajon Rondo shut his naysayers with his critical performances during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He was the LA Lakers' third-most influential player after LeBron James and Anthony Davis, playing a crucial role in their title run. Crosstown rivals LA Clippers were paying close attention and the latest NBA rumors from Marc Stein suggest that they'll be targeting Rondo in free agency this offseason.

The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers interested in signing Rajon Rondo

After putting up huge performances in a championship-winning run, Rajon Rondo has improved his stock significantly. He has a player option with the LA Lakers worth $2.7 million and he can easily command more than that next season.

Rondo's expected to decline the said option and become a free agent, thereby opening the door for LA Clippers to offer him a deal. However, don't expect the Purple and Gold to give up so easily as they would be willing to re-sign him too.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

With both LA franchises looking for Rajon Rondo's signature, the two-time NBA Champion can expect to end up with a much better contract than the veteran's minimum.

Rajon Rondo the perfect fit for LA Clippers

LA Clippers need a playmaker

There are two things that the LA Clippers lacked the most last season – a conventional playmaker and a vocal leader. Rajon Rondo would fill both those needs easily. His laid back nature during the regular reason can result in a few raised eyebrows but he always comes good during the postseason.

Rajon Rondo managed 6.6 assists per game for the LA Lakers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs but it's the assist to turnover ratio of roughly 3.1 that makes him more appealing. Rondo is an able defender too, so you won't see opposition players blowing by him too often.

The LA Clippers will likely have to dip into their mid-level exception worth an estimated $9.3 million to acquire Rajon Rondo. The LA Lakers will have the same option so it could potentially result in a bidding war.

