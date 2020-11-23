The LA Lakers are having a busy offseason, and the front office has added some crucial pieces to the roster in the last couple of days. The team's major acquisitions include last season's Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell and versatile guard Dennis Schroder. According to the latest NBA Rumors, the LA Lakers aren't done, and more signings could be completed very soon.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing free agent center Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol has had an accomplished NBA career and has built an impressive resume that contains the 2019 NBA title and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year award. The highly-rated big is a free agent this offseason, and NBA Rumors claim he is looking for a new destination.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, defending champions LA Lakers have emerged as strong candidates to land Marc Gasol in NBA Free Agency. The LA Lakers recently lost key role player Dwight Howard to the Philadelphia 76ers, and are targeting Gasol as a replacement.

Marc Gasol has the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and can take up Howard's role of defensive anchor in Frank Vogel's setup. The former Memphis Grizzlies star played a crucial role in the Toronto Raptors' title win in 2019 and could repeat the feat for LA Lakers next year.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a serious suitor for Marc Gasol, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Championship chase and L.A. are appealing for Gasol. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

LA Clippers interested in acquiring Markieff Morris as per NBA Rumors

The LA Clippers recently surprised the league by signing power forward Marcus Morris to a 4-year, $64 million deal. Morris was an important part of the Clippers lineup last year, and the management rewarded him with a bumper deal. According to the latest NBA Rumors, the front office is now contemplating signing his twin, Markeiff Morris, who won the title with city rivals LA Lakers last year.

However, it will be a difficult signing to complete for the LA Clippers, considering the fact that the LA Lakers are looking to retain Markieff Morris' services for next season. Morris impressed for the Lakers in the Orlando bubble, and NBA Rumors indicate that the two LA teams could present him with lucrative deals this offseason.

Source: Markieff Morris is looking to join his brother, Marcus with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are interested but taking their time.



Lakers are still interested in bringing him back even with the signing of Montrezl Harrell. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 22, 2020

