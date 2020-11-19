NBA Trade Rumors: "Houston Rockets are in the driver's seat" Vince Carter on James Harden situation, Atlanta Hawks chasing Danillo Gallinari

The tone for the 2020 NBA offseason is set, with NBA Trade Rumors involving stars in the league reaching a fever pitch. There is major speculation around the future of Houston Rockets' James Harden, who is reportedly an NBA trade target for the Brooklyn Nets. Another star who has been linked with various contenders is Danilo Gallinari of the OKC Thunder. Let's check out what the latest update on the trade situation is.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in Danilo Gallinari

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

OKC Thunder's Danilo Gallinari is a free agent this offseason, and NBA Trade Rumors suggest he is expected to receive significant interest from teams who are looking for a shooting big. According to Kevin O'Connor, the latest team to make an inquiry is the Atlanta Hawks, as summarised by his quote,

"I heard [the Hawks] are going after Danilo Gallinari. I’ve heard they very well may be signing Danilo Gallinari as soon as free agency opens."

NBA Trade Rumors have also linked Gallinari to the Miami Heat, who are already one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. 'Gallo' is one of the best shooters at his position, and offers teams a scoring punch and improved spacing.

- @KevinOConnorNBA

(h/t @Sportando ) pic.twitter.com/1lSJl7lsqH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2020

Vince Carter and Matt Barnes share their take on the James Harden-Houston Rockets debacle

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Ever since NBA Trade Rumors revealed Russell Westbrook's dissatisfaction with the Houston Rockets, James Harden's future with the franchise was thrown into doubt as well. Harden has been with the Houston Rockets since 2013 and has won the 2018 MVP as well as multiple scoring titles. On the latest episode of 'The Jump', Vince Carter shared his insight on the situation of the star duo,

"I think the Rockets are in the driver's seat in my opinion. They can dictate what they are looking for, what they want, and when they want it. James Harden and Russell Westbrook can be unhappy all they want, but eventually, they need the Rockets to sign off on it."

Matt Barnes also offered an insight, highlighting the urgency of the situation, which was underlined by James Harden turning down a two-year, $103 million contract extension,

"They [Houston Rockets], have to play it very cautiously because anyone who turns down 103 million dollars, really doesn't wanna be there. So I would try to move him."

With the Houston Rockets set to play hardball with the disgruntled James Harden, it looks this saga isn't ending any time soon and could stretch through the NBA offseason.

Sources: After turning down an extension offer to become the first $50M a year player in league history, James Harden’s message to Houston is clear: Get me to Brooklyn. Rockets and Nets have been in contact, but there’s been no meaningful dialogue. https://t.co/qwJOQOxz5U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

