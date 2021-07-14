NBA Rumors: LA Lakers expected to explore ways to sign Lonzo Ball in free agency

Lonzo Ball's first stint with the LA Lakers didn't go according to plan, but the latest NBA rumors suggest he could be on his way back to the City of Angels. Ball was selected by the Purple and Gold with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Two inconsistent seasons later, he was packaged in a deal for Anthony Davis and sent to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lonzo Ball is set to hit restricted free agency this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he won't be returning to the Pelicans. Several teams are expected to pursue Ball, and as per seasoned NBA reporter Marc Stein, the LA Lakers are expected to be one of them. Stein wrote the following:

"Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center. Expect to eventually hear of them searching for potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be, to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason."

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.6 points and 37.8% shooting from three-point range during the 2020-21 season, both career highs. He also recorded 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game during this campaign.

NBA Rumors: Can the LA Lakers afford Lonzo Ball?

Lonzo Ball's three-point shooting and playmaking ability make him a good fit for the LA Lakers. He's also a good on-the-ball defender and that makes him a perfect fit for head coach Frank Vogel's system. The financial aspect of pursuing Lonzo Ball is where the problem lies for the Purple and Gold.

The LA Lakers will probably be well into luxury tax territory this season if they re-sign Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker. So they certainly won't have the cap space to make a direct offer worth the $18 to $20 million annual salary that Lonzo Ball is expected to command this offseason.

A sign-and-trade sending Dennis Schroder – who's expecting to be paid more, if not as much as Lonzo – the other way would do the trick. But before we even get to the possibility of the Pelicans agreeing to this deal, the LA Lakers would require Schroder's approval to table this offer since he's an unrestricted free agent.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

If one or both of these parties are uninterested, GM Rob Pelinka will have to find alternate pathways to acquiring Lonzo Ball, which would most certainly involve a third team entering the fray. As things stand, it's not impossible for the LA Lakers to re-acquire Lonzo Ball, but it will certainly not be an easy task.

