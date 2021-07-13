NBA Rumors: LA Lakers most likely destination for Carmelo Anthony if he leaves Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers are expected to be an active team on the open market this summer, with NBA rumors suggesting Carmelo Anthony could be among the players who could potentially join them.

Anthony has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for the last two seasons and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged 13.4 points per game on 40/40/90 shooting splits last season, and also finished sixth in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.

“The Lakers seem like the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony if he leaves Portland in free agency. Both sides have a high level of interest in each other."



- Anonymous NBA Agent on Carmelo Anthony



According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Networks, a source confirmed that there is mutual interest between Carmelo Anthony and the LA Lakers. Here's what his report said:

The LA Lakers had a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season that was plagued by injuries. They endured a first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers are also short on cap space and have only six players guaranteed on the roster for next season.

Despite these complications, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is trying to make the best efforts to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the best talent available to claim their 18th NBA title next season.

NBA Rumors: Exploring why Carmelo Anthony and LA Lakers forming a partnership makes sense for both parties

Carmelo Anthony (right) in action against the LA Lakers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Carmelo Anthony is 37 years old right now and is way past his prime years as a professional basketball player. However, his performances last season showed that he still has a lot to offer and could be an excellent addition to a title-contending team. Anthony has the option of re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, but as it stands, there could be huge changes coming in for the franchise.

Damian Lillard has been constantly brought up in NBA rumors and the Blazers look some distance away from becoming title-contenders compared to the LA Lakers. Having made just one Conference Finals appearance throughout his career, Anthony could be intrigued by the idea of joining the Lakers, where he would get the chance to play with his draft classmate LeBron James.

The two players have always had an excellent relationship and could form a lethal trio alongside Anthony Davis. On top of that, Carmelo Anthony will likely sign a veteran minimum contract, which would help the LA Lakers massively, considering how strangled they are at the moment with a lack of cap space.

Anthony's shooting is also as lethal as ever, which will give the LA Lakers a solid boost on the offensive end.

