NBA Rumors: LA Lakers planning to replace Danny Green with Wesley Matthews, Danilo Gallinari on Miami Heat's radar

The LA Lakers have injected life in a so-far dull off-season, as news breaks that the franchise is set to acquire OKC Thunder point guard Dennis Schroeder in exchange for Danny Green and their 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2020. Other players and teams are expected to be active as well, with various NBA Rumors surrounding the futures of OKC Thunder's Danilo Gallinari and Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks. In the latest NBA Rumors round-up, we take a look at the latest update regarding their situation.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers planning to replace Danny Green with Wesley Matthews

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After a decent stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, veteran swingman Wesley Matthews is set to switch destinations this offseason, as per the latest NBA Rumors. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Matthews is currently being targeted by the LA Lakers, who are looking to replace the outgoing Danny Green.

Matthews is set to sign on a cheap deal and will be a huge help to the LA Lakers in terms of managing their cap space. The sharpshooter offers valuable wing play, and is adept at knocking down his threes and plays effective perimeter defense. Matthews will operate in a similar role to Danny Green, and at a much cheaper contract.

League sources say they have interest in trying to sign Wesley Matthews away from Milwaukee to replace Green — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2020

Miami Heat exploring ways to make a move for Danilo Gallinari

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

Miami Heat had a superb 2019-20 NBA season as the team reached the finals, exceeding all expectations in the process. The Heat's General Manager Pat Riley set off multiple NBA Rumors by revealing the team is looking to be active in the offseason. According to the latest reports,the Heat are planning to swoop for OKC Thunder stretch big Danilo Gallinari.

NBA Rumors had earlier revealed that Gallinari is set to leave the OKC Thunder as a free agent, and will be a coveted target this offseason. Gallinari is one of the best shooters in the league at the power forward position and is a switchable presence on the defensive end.

Miami Heat will be aiming to repeat their finals run next season, and the front office has already displayed their ambition by planning a move for Danilo Gallinari.

Can report along with @ClutchNBA5R that the Miami Heat are still very focused on Thunder FA forward Danilo Gallinari and are investigating several ways to bring him to Miami. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) November 15, 2020

