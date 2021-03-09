NBA Rumors: Making a case for and against LA Lakers making a move for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has recently been the subject of a plethora of NBA rumors. The rumors seemingly escalated after news of him and the Cleveland Cavaliers mutually deciding to part ways emerged.

Drummond is looking to join a contender through a buy-out, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade him before the March 25th deadline.

One of the teams reportedly interested in the services of Andre Drummond is the reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers. On that note, let's analyze whether it would make sense for the Lakers to pursue a trade for Andre Drummond, or they would be better off without him.

NBA Rumors: How the LA Lakers could benefit from making a move for Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the LA Lakers remain firm favorites to land Andre Drummond if the former Detroit Pistons star manages to agree with Cleveland Cavaliers on a buy-out deal.

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.



Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021

NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are on the look-out for a rim-running center for some time now, and Andre Drummond could be that player for the reigning champions. Drummond is an elite rebounder, having led the league in rebounding in four different seasons - 15/16, 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20.

The LA Lakers have struggled in the absence of a throwback center this season, as Marc Gasol has been an underwhelming presence in the paint. The LA Lakers had to let go of Javale McGee and Dwight Howard in the off-season, so adding Andre Drummond to the ranks could enable them to cover up for that loss.

Andre Drummond is also an accomplished shot-blocker, an attribute that is conspicuous by its absence in the LA Lakers roster.

Report: The Lakers reportedly have interest in Andre Drummond, but only through the buyout market, via @AmicoHoops



👀 pic.twitter.com/YY8I3ZqbmH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Lakers could be better off without Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite his impact in rebounding and defense, it is safe to say that Andre Drummond is arguably one of the worst offensive players in the league. Despite being a center, he shoots an abysmal 54% at the rim, one of the worst stats in the NBA for a big.

Apart from his lack of touch around the rim and finishing, Andre Drummond's basketball IQ and shot-selection are also quite poor. At times, he is unplayable on the offensive end, though, a fact the LA Lakers need to be mindful of.

However, another point that goes against Andre Drummond is his poor performances in the post-season. The LA Lakers are a team looking to go back-to-back, but Andre Drummond's playoff history suggests that he may not be of much utility to Frank Vogel in crunch time.

Andre Drummond has played in the playoffs only twice, which suggests that the LA Lakers should look for other alternatives rather than go for such an inexperienced player.