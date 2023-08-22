NBA Rumors: Miami Heat interested in Kelly Oubre ahead of 2023-24 season

The NBA offseason moves have slowed down and the Miami Heat are still waiting to land Damian Lillard in a blockbuster deal. However, the Heat are also targeting moves after Lillard, including that of Kelly Oubre.

Oubre played in 48 games last season while missing multiple games with a torn ligament injury in his left hand. He played well in his injury shortened season with the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 20.3 points per game, a career high.

How would Miami sign Oubre?

Oubre would likely join the Heat on a veteran minimum deal. He is a free agent and did not find a team yet this offseason.

The move will likely only happen if the Heat can land Lillard in a trade. Miami and Lillard’s current team, the Portland Trail Blazers, are at a standstill. Portland has refused to accept a package centered around Tyler Herro and have not found a better offer. Miami has refused to change their offer, with the organisation remaining Lillard’s desired destination.

Oubre could be a solid role player for the team. If Miami can land Lillard, more players will likely want to join the loaded Heat to chase a championship.

Reports say the Heat may also target big man Christian Wood. He would also likely have to sign a vet minimum deal to join Miami. Wood wanted a bigger deal but found no suitors this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks allowed him to leave the team and spent money elsewhere on re-signing Kyrie Irving and trading for Grant Williams.

Miami’s offseason has been uneventful as they await the Lillard move. They let Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, pand Victor Oladipo find new teams through signings and trades.

Miami did bring back Kevin Love and Josh Richardson on smaller deals. They also added Thomas Bryant to bolster their frontcourt depth. Miami also drafted Jamie Jaquez Jr. in the first round.

The team would be the favorite in the East if they can add Oubre and Wood as role players in support of Lillard if they finally pull off the trade. Miami’s core of Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would be one of the most formidable rosters in the league.

For now, Miami and it seems every other free agent awaits the looming Lillard move. The ensuing dominoes may fall once the trade is made.

