NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni makes the final cut for the Portland Trail Blazers job, Nets assistant on New Orleans Pelicans' radar

With the 2021 NBA playoffs reaching the business end, NBA rumors have started to heat up. Multiple teams across the league are on the lookout for new coaches, with the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans some of the most prominent names.

NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni gets a second interview with the Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

As per ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni is set to get a second interview with the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and LA Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups are the other two finalists for the Portland Trail Blazers head coach job.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni will get a second interview for the Portland job this week. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon met Monday for her second and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups will also meet again with the Blazers this week. https://t.co/hvexakHlZ6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Mike D'Antoni is revered as one of the finest offensive minds in the league. He masterminded the '7 seconds or less' Phoenix Suns offense and has helped guards like Steve Nash and James Harden win the elusive Maurice Podoloff trophy.

Mike D'Antoni joined his former player Nash as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, and is now expected to take up a full-time coaching role before the next campaign begins.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers not looking to sign Kyle Lowry as Daryl Morey aims to land a bigger star

New Orleans Pelicans eyeing Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets' assistants

Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn

NBA rumors also suggest that the New Orleans Pelicans are planning to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Brooklyn Nets assistant Jacque Vaughn. The Pelicans recently fired Stan Van Gundy after an underwhelming season that saw the team miss the playoffs despite having a talented team.

New Orleans has permission to interview Brooklyn assistant Jacque Vaughn and Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Jacque Vaughn has proved himself to be one of the best assistant coaches in the league. He played a huge role in the relative success of the Kenny Atkinson era Brooklyn Nets, and was earmarked to take over after he was fired. However, the Nets appointed Steve Nash as the next head coach in a surprise move. Nevertheless, Vaughn is expected to land a head coach role this off-season.

Meanwhile, Charles Lee is finally ready to step up after spending his entire coaching career as Mike Budenholzer's assistant. Lee is known to have impeccable basketball acumen, and is expected to generate considerable interest this summer.

Pelicans star and poster boy Zion Williamson will now be on his third coach in three years, so the Pelicans need to find someone who can grow with the team. Charles Lee fits the profile perfectly, and it will be intriguing to see if a deal can be agreed between Lee and the Pelicans.

Also Read: Ben Simmons to Portland Trail Blazers: A boom or bust trade for both parties?

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

Edited by Prem Deshpande