NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni set to interview for the Portland Trail Blazers head coach role

NBA Rumors have linked the Portland Trail Blazers with various assistant coaches across the league lately. The Trail Blazers are looking for a successor to Terry Stotts, who parted ways with the franchise following an unceremonious exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Round 1 of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni one of the candidates to take over as Portland Trail Blazers head coach

According to senior ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni is set to appear for an interview for the Portland Trail Blazers head coach position. San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups are also expected to be part of the Portland Trail Blazers' interview process.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni is interviewing for the Portland Trail Blazers coaching job today, sources tell ESPN. Two more assistant coaches — the Clippers’ Chauncey Billups and the Spurs’ Becky Hammon — are set to interview with Portland early this week, too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2021

D'Antoni has a wealth of experience coaching in the NBA, and has been the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Following a loss to the LA Lakers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Mike D'Antoni stepped down from the Houston Rockets head coach position. He subsequently took up an assistant role with his former player Steve Nash's team, the Brooklyn Nets.

D'Antoni pioneered the famous 'seven seconds or less' Phoenix Suns offense during the 2000s, helping Steve Nash win two MVP trophies. He also played a critical role in James Harden winning the MVP trophy in 2018, and also led the Houston Rockets to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

The biggest beneficiary of Mike D'Antoni could be Damian Lillard, who has established himself as one of the best players in the league, as the coach believes in running his offense through a guard. D'Antoni signing with the Portland Trail Blazers could potentially be the start of a successful marriage between the two.

Report: Mike D’Antoni showing interest in Bucks head coaching job https://t.co/kBMwrEOqiD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2021

However, the Portland Trail Blazers will have to fight for Mike D'Antoni's signature, as NBA rumors suggest he is also evaluating other options. D'Antoni has significant interest in the Milwaukee Bucks coaching job if it does become available, and is set to garner considerable attention this summer from multiple franchises.

