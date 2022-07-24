NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves contacted 12-year NBA veteran for a lucrative front office role

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to bolster their organization as they are in an excellent position to make a deep postseason run next year. Their current roster is arguably their best squad capable of doing so.

They made the playoffs last season and took the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to six grueling games in the first round. The Timberwolves put together a lavish package to acquire Rudy Gobert this summer and are looking to enter the top six seeds next year.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Minnesota Timberwolves have spoken to Wilson Chandler for a front office position. He reported:

"The Minnesota Timberwolves had exploratory conversations with former 12-year NBA veteran Wilson Chandler about a potential position with the team’s front office, HoopsHype has learned."

Wilson Chandler played 12 years in the league. This included long-term stops at the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He also had short stints with the Sixers, Clippers and Nets.

He played four years at Madison Square Garden and six years in Denver. He left the NBA in 2020 after playing one season with the Brooklyn Nets. Chandler then joined the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association).

What history does Wilson Chandler have with the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Tim Connelly with the Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves recently appointed Tim Connelly as their next President of Basketball Operations. He signed a signed to a 5-year $40 million contract with the T-Wolves after spending nearly a decade with the Denver Nuggets.

Connelly was part of the Nuggets when Wilson Chandler was a player for the team. Chandley spent six seasons with the Nuggets from 2012 to 2018. Hence, the two have developed a relationship over the years.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto continued on their relationship:

"Chandler and Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly spent four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, which included Connelly signing Chandler to a four-year, $46 million extension in 2015."

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA



Connelly gave Chandler a four-year $46 million extension in 2015 during their time together in Denver.

According to Timberwolves writer Dane Moore, Tim Connelly is interested in hiring former players for the front office and Wilson Chandler is one of the choices.

