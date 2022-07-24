NBA Rumors: Multiple teams keeping tabs on 2x champion with the Warriors and Lakers

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee has reported that the Kings are looking to sign two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook this offseason.

Cook has played for six teams in his career, averaging 6.4 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game. His two highest scoring seasons came with the Warriors. He averaged 9.5 ppg on 44% from three-point range in '17-'18 and 6.9 ppg on 40% from deep in '18-'19.

He joined the Lakers in 2019, and won his second championship starting in just one of the 44 games he played. He averaged 5.1/1.2/1.1 during the 2019-20 NBA season.

"A source with knowledge of the situation told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are one of several teams engaged in talks with Cook, who spent the end of the 2021-22 season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. Cook’s future was still uncertain Friday, but he could have a new home soon, the source said." (via) The Sacramento Bee

Anderson further added that the Kings are also keeping tabs on veteran and former NBA champion with the Cavaliers, Matthew Dellavedova.

"The Kings are looking for a third point guard to back up De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Sources said they were planning to hold workouts with Cook and veteran Matthew Dellavedova during their stay in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but they have yet to reach an agreement with either player." (via) The Sacramento Bee

The Kings drafted rookie Keegan Murray out of Iowa in June, who became the Summer League MVP this past week.

The NBA playoffs haven't seen the Kings in 16 years, and the drought is a glaring management issue

The Sacramento Kings have gone through several bouts of restructuring since 2006.

The most glaring of the team's mistakes in recent times have been poor drafting and front-office decisions. The Kings gave up first-round picks-swaps to the Philadelphia 76ers in an extremely lopsided trade. One of those pick-swaps led to Philadelphia drafting Markell Fultz No. 1 overall in 2017.

The Kings drafted Marvin Bagley III ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, something that would result in the Mavericks and Hawks getting two franchise players, while the Kings traded Bagley in February this year.

The Kings made another decision which left teams and fans scratching their heads. They traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis at the trade deadline this year.

The Kings finished 12th and failed to make the play-in tournament.

