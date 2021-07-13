NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on Lonzo Ball 

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball is set to enter free agency this summer, and NBA Rumors have been circling regarding his future as a result.

As per NBA Free Agency rules, because Ball is a restricted free agent, the Pelicans will have to match an offer sheet that he signs with another team within two days of him signing it.

(A restricted free agent (RFA) can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of that offer.)

Multiple NBA rumors suggested had before that Ball is expected to continue his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans after he had a career-best season and formed a solid partnership with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on 23-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



The Bulls and Clippers are expected to be among the teams interested in Ball.



However, the latest reports suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are unlikely to match a significant offer sheet presented to Lonzo Ball by other teams. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic:

"New Orleans is unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on Ball, sources said. Ball, 23, is among the top point guards on the free-agent market. The Bulls and Clippers are expected to be among the teams interested in him, according to sources. Ball averaged career-highs in points (14.6) and 3-point shooting (37.8) this past season."

Lonzo Ball has improved on various aspects of his game in his fourth year in the NBA. His three-point shooting, in particular, has been noted by teams interested in him, and with the rising need for more sharpshooters in the modern-day game, he is expected to have better offers elsewhere.

NBA Rumors: Analyzing the impact of Lonzo Ball's departure from the New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball developed into one of the best young point guards in the league while playing with the New Orleans Pelicans for the last two years. He joined the Pels in a trade transaction that saw Anthony Davis join the LA Lakers. As expected, he played a more significant role for New Orleans, which played a major role in his development.

Lonzo Ball was one of the top prospects discussed in multiple NBA rumors at the trade deadline in March as well. At the time, the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and LA Clippers all showed interest in acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans star. However, no deal materialized as his suitors explored cheaper options instead.

Ball's departure will be a huge blow for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a work-in-progress core to work with in the form of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Ball. The trio are all below 25 years of age and were expected to turn the Pelicans into perennial playoff contenders for years to come.

It remains to be seen what impact it will have on their All-Star Zion Williamson's future as the player enjoys his time with Lonzo Ball.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping they can find a solid replacement for Ball who can cover up for the three-point shooting, perimeter defense and playmaking that the former LA Lakers guard offered.

