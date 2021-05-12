NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to keep tabs on Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schroder and Lonzo Ball in free agency

The New York Knicks are expected to be active in free agency in the summer, and NBA rumors suggest that they've already identified a few targets. GM Leon Rose will have roughly $60 million in cap space to play with, so the Knicks won't be bound by financial limitations either.

The New York Knicks have established themselves as a suitable landing spot for stars on the back of their good performances this season. Tom Thibodeau has established a good basketball culture and the Knicks are just one win away from clinching their first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season.

To take the next step, the New York Knicks need to fortify their roster. They'll have the opportunity to do just that this offseason, especially in free agency. As per SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have identified three backcourt options.

"They [New York Knicks] also have guards like Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball and – per SNY sources – Kyle Lowry – on the radar for the offseason," Begley reported.

I love the rumored Kyle Lowry/Knicks fit in free agency.



- Redemption for the failed 2013 trade.

- He'd take a short-term deal, which is important for the Knicks.

- He's comfortable playing with ball-dominant players.

He'd fit perfectly with Randle/Barrett/Quickley. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks looking to fortify their backcourt?

The New York Knicks already have two bonafide forwards in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, but they lack a household name in the backcourt. Derrick Rose has come good for the Knicks, but he's better off as an impact player off the bench. So it's not surprising that the franchise is looking at available guards.

Lonzo Ball

A trait common to all the three aforementioned targets – Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Schroder – is that they are good playmakers and serviceable defenders. Beyond this, each player has a few unique traits.

Lowry brings unmatched leadership and championship pedigree to the table. Schroder is a three-level scorer who also has ample playoff experience. Ball is the best long-range shooter of the three.

LONZO BALL bounced back & tied his career-high!



MON: 7 PTS, 3/18 FG, 1/9 3PT, L

TUES: 33 PTS, 11/23 FG, 7/13 3PT, W



"For me, to have the type of performance I had, it's unacceptable, especially at this time of the year. And I wanted to fix it" pic.twitter.com/y0U6OIYLdo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 5, 2021

What's worth noting is that while Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder will be unrestricted free agents, Lonzo Ball will be restricted.

At the end of the day, preferences and player availability will determine who the New York Knicks end up targeting. All three players fit the bill, though.

