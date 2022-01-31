NBA Rumors: New York Knicks putting one-time All-Star on the trade block because of internal issues with Tom Thibodeau

Julius Randle, the man who once received MVP chants at Madison Square Garden, is now reportedly put on the trade block by the New York Knicks.

Randle hasn't had the best season so far and the one-time All-Star is now being labeled a liability by analysts and fans around the world. Despite hampered rotations and a lack of depth, coach Tom Thibodeau reduced Randle's minutes.

According to New York Post's Marc Berman, there is an internal conflict between coach Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle. Berman reported:

"According to an NBA source, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has admitted to associates he’s had more trouble getting Randle to play with a selflessness this season than during last season."

Julius Randle's assists have plummeted this season and he is attempting incredibly tough and wild shots that most coaches would deem unacceptable. He tries fadeaway shots and air-balling threes in clutch time. Many fans are upset with his performances and have demanded a trade or change in the lineup.

Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_ Julius Randle shouldn’t see the floor for the rest of the game after this possession Julius Randle shouldn’t see the floor for the rest of the game after this possession https://t.co/ZNtmWfIRDl

It's no secret that New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is upset with his current squad. He removed and brought back Kemba Walker from the lineup and then removed him again. Evan Fournier is a starter but often gets fewer minutes than some bench players. They have Alec Burks starting as the point guard with no legitimate trade in sight.

To make matters worse, the one player that the New York Knicks could count on this season, Julius Randle, is performing quite poorly. He is averaging 18.5 points per game this season after averaging 24.1 points last year. Randle is shooting 30% from beyond the arc after averaging 41% from that range last season. He won the Most Improved Player award and secured an extension but then went right back to mediocrity. Hence, it is understandable why his name is mentioned in trade rumors.

Julius Randle over his last 10 games:14.8 PPG38.4% FG25.6% 3PT Julius Randle over his last 10 games: 14.8 PPG38.4% FG25.6% 3PT(🎥 @KnicksUnified ) https://t.co/WG0k9lZ09K

Julius Randle isn't going to make the All-Star team this season, regardless of the will of New York Knicks fans. As per the latest fan vote results, he is not even in the top 10 of the Eastern Conference Frontcourt players.

The New York Post's Marc Berman mentioned in his report that his sources believe Julius Randle needs to be more of a scorer going forward. Coach Tom Thibodeau wants his star player to be more selfless but Randle is under the impression that he is required to score more points after signing the extension. In the process, his scoring has been reduced because he is attempting ill-advised shots. According to Berman:

"Some in the organization believe Randle’s signing the $117 million contract extension has made him feel he’s got to do more scoring to live up to the pact."

Randle has been accused of being disengaged on the court and disintered in making improvements. He is seen not being interested in helping his teammates up after they fell and also not grabbing rebounds during clutch time.

Many have labeled his demeanor as lackadaisical and lethargic, so it is no surprise that many New York Knicks fans are demanding that Randle be benched or traded.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Under four minutes left in the game now.



Knicks trying to make one last run.



Here, Randle weakly dies on a screen off an inbound play, allowing Middleton to get a good look.



Middleton misses, yet Randle stands there and allows Connaughton to grab the loose ball. Under four minutes left in the game now. Knicks trying to make one last run.Here, Randle weakly dies on a screen off an inbound play, allowing Middleton to get a good look. Middleton misses, yet Randle stands there and allows Connaughton to grab the loose ball. https://t.co/Fl8WTMvvN1

De'Aaron Fox linked to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks against the Sacramento Kings as De'Aaron Fox looks on

The New York Knicks are on a three-game losing streak and will take on the Sacramento Kings in their next game.

Many analysts believe that De'Aaron Fox is a legitimate trade target for the New York Knicks as they are in need of a point guard. Kemba Walker isn't working out well in the lineup and the Knicks have to play either Alec Burks or Derrick Rose at that position.

The Sacramento Kings are also not where they expected themselves to be this season. They were planning on ending their playoff drought but are going to miss the postseason this year as well. They are 13th in the West with an 18-33 record and show no signs of improving.

Despite trades, additions and draft signings, they are supbar in most categories and remain near the bottom of the table. Hence, according to recent NBA trade rumors, several Kings players are on the trade block, including De'Aaron Fox.

