NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to rekindle interest in Lonzo Ball in the offseason

The New York Knicks were linked with Lonzo Ball earlier this year and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the franchise could renew its interest in him. Ball will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, and there's a good chance that the New Orleans Pelicans won't bring him back.

The New York Knicks were expected to execute a deadline day trade for Lonzo Ball last month. While that hasn't happened, they aren't giving up on the possibility of signing him yet. As per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are expected to pursue Ball again in free agency. Begley wrote:

"The Knicks and Pelicans touched base prior to the trade deadline -- one person with knowledge of the Pelicans/Knicks Ball dynamic expects New York to re-engage on Ball in the offseason."

Still don’t understand why the Knicks didn’t go after Lonzo Ball aggressively at the deadline.



You have the assets. — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) April 8, 2021

Considering that Lonzo Ball is a restricted free agent, the New Orleans Pelicans will have the option to match whatever offer sheet the New York Knicks come up with. But the Pelicans could be priced out if the Knicks were to offer a salary over $20 million annually. The latter will have roughly $50 million in cap space next season so they could go all-in for Lonzo Ball.

NBA Rumors: Is Lonzo Ball a good fit for the New York Knicks?

The Knicks need a playmaker

The New York Knicks have played some hard-nosed basketball this season, but they still have a lot of shortcomings on the offensive end. Firstly, they simply do not have a true playmaker in the backcourt. Julius Randle leads the team in assists. Secondly, they lack distance shooters. They attempt the third-fewest three-pointers per game in the league this season.

Lonzo Ball's profile is exactly what the New York Knicks need. Ball has improved his three-point shot immensely over his career. Ball's shot at 41.6% from downtown on 8.4 attempts per game since February this season. He's also an exemplary passer, averaging 6.4 assists per game throughout his career. His defensive nous makes him the perfect fit for Tom Thibodeau's coaching style.

LONZO BALL 🔥

27 PTS, 8 3PTS (Career-High), 9 AST, 3 STL, W in his return.



Stan Van Gundy: "What Lonzo has done over the past 2 years to improve his shooting is one of the best stories in the league." pic.twitter.com/VKPyKbJfux — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 5, 2021

The New York Knicks won't be the only franchise eyeing a move for Lonzo Ball in the offseason, but they must do everything in their power to land the point guard.

