NBA Rumors: Paul George signs 4-year $190 million extension with LA Clippers

One of the biggest tasks for the LA Clippers in the 2020-21 season is to secure the futures of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both superstars have a player option for the 2021-22 campaign, meaning both could exit the franchise in a year, a possibility heavily speculated about in NBA rumors.

The front office has now solved one half of this equation by tying down George to a 4-year $190 million extension as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are extending George’s contract for an additional four years, $190M on top of the $35.4M guaranteed him in the 2020-2021 season. George will have a new player option before the 2024-2025 season, Mintz said. https://t.co/3zrOc53WFT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

NBA Rumors: Paul George silences trade speculation by signing an extension with LA Clippers

Throughout this ongoing offseason, several NBA rumors linked Paul George with a move away from LA Clippers, primarily due to his struggles in the 2020 playoffs. However, the six-time All-Star has put all speculation to bed by signing a max extension. As a result, he cannot be traded until April 2021.

George will have a trade restriction until April 9. He is not allowed to be traded during the 2020-21 season. https://t.co/fV7aUr0JYY — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 10, 2020

Paul George's extension is in addition to the $35.4 million he's owed in 2020-21, making his contract with LA Clippers worth roughly $226 million. Depending on whether he exercises the player option that he'll have for the 2024-25 season, George will be either 34 or 35 years old by the time this deal concludes.

NBA Rumors: Paul George's desire to retire as a Clipper potentially fulfilled?

A lot will depend on how the next season pans out for the LA Clippers and PG13 himself. But as things stand, George could end his career in Los Angeles. Only recently had he made his feelings known about the same.

"I want to retire a Clipper,” George said during a media session last Friday. “This is where my heart is and I’m happy.”

Considering that he's made similar statements while representing the Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder previously, fans were skeptical. His signing this extension with the LA Clippers might have changed the perception of most people.

Kawhi Leonard

Now that Paul George's contractual situation is sorted, the LA Clippers will switch their attention towards Kawhi Leonard. He has a player option for the 2021-22 season and the front office will be hoping that he too will commit his future to them.

