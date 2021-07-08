NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers finalizing candidates for the lead assistant role as Chauncey Billups looks to expand his staff

Since Terry Stotts' departure, the Portland Trail Blazers have been involved in various NBA rumors.

They recently announced the hiring of former LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their next head coach, and now the management's priority is to build a solid support staff around him.

NBA Rumors: Vinny Del Negro, Scott Brooks, and Lionel Hollins vying for the Portland Trail Blazers' lead assistant coach role

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers have finalized the candidates for the lead assistant coach role.

The list includes former Chicago Bulls/LA Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro, former Washington Wizards/Thunder coach Scott Brooks and LA Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins.

Sources: Candidates for lead assistant role for Portland Trail Blazers and new head coach Chauncey Billups: Former Bulls/Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro, ex-Wizards/Thunder coach Scott Brooks and Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2021

Vinny Del Negro is currently an analyst for NBA TV, and the last time he was in a coaching role was back in 2013. He served as the head coach of the 'Lob City era' LA Clippers, and that's where current Portland Trail Blazers front executive Neil Olshey and him developed a bond.

Scott Brooks is another revered name who is part of the Portland Trail Blazers' potential candidates.

Brooks was fired by the Washington Wizards following a postseason exit and is the most experienced name on the list, having worked as a head coach in the NBA for 12 years.

The third name on the Portland Trail Blazers' radar is Lionel Hollins, a former player who won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020 as an assistant coach.

The Blazers and Hollins go way back, as he played for the franchise for five years back in the 70s. Hollins' #14 jersey was retired by the Blazers back in '07.

Chauncey Billups was named head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week!



🔊 Ben Wallace tells NBA Radio why Billups will succeed in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JJPojF0pWW — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 3, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts after a disappointing playoff loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Stotts had an underwhelming stint with the Blazers, as the team didn't make the NBA finals even once and made the Conference finals on just one occasion.

NBA rumors suggest that Damian Lillard is frustrated with his situation with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard's disappointment has played a major role in the Blazers making changes in the coaching department, indicating that the franchise doesn't want to risk the probability of the point guard leaving this summer.

