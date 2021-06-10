NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers interested in hiring Mike D'Antoni as their next head coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a regular fixture in the NBA rumor mill lately. The Trail Blazers fired Terry Stotts from the head coach position following the team's disappointing first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets.

The Portland Trail Blazers front office has started shortlisting names for the coveted job, and a new candidate appears to be at the front of the queue for the position.

NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni and Portland Trail Blazers have mutual interest

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers - Game Five

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Portland Trail Blazers have expressed their desire to make Brooklyn Nets' assistant coach Mike D'Antoni their next head coach. The offensive-minded Mike D'Antoni is renowned for his stints with the 'seven seconds or less' Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets.

NBA rumors also indicate that the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic are also interested in Mike D'Antoni.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

Following an unceremonious departure at the hands of the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA bubble, the Houston Rockets and Mike D'Antoni parted ways.

D'Antoni took up the role of assistant coach at the Brooklyn Nets soon thereafter, joining hands with Steve Nash, a player he coached during his time with the Suns. James Harden later signed with the Brooklyn Nets to reunite with Mike D'Antoni.

Per league sources, #Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni is receiving interest for the #Blazers, #Celtics and #Magic HC jobs. The Nets will grant interview requests for D’Antoni — following the playoffs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 9, 2021

Also Read: 3 superstars who could win the title next season after being knocked out in Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

A key motivation behind the Portland Trail Blazers chasing Mike D'Antoni's signature could be his ability to elevate the offensive side of the team, along with improving their guards.

The Trail Blazers are a guard-heavy team led by talismanic point guard Damian Lillard. D'Antoni has helped two guards win an MVP award (Steve Nash and James Harden), and he could help Lillard do the same too.

As the Trail Blazers begin their search for Terry Stotts’ replacement, and with Damian Lillard’s future in Portland suddenly part of the conversation, a new and intriguing name emerges: Mike D’Antoni. Details here, at @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/gw2azzrvOd — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 10, 2021

NBA rumors suggest that Mike D'Antoni is also interested in taking up the Portland Trail Blazers job. D'Antoni has a good chance of winning the NBA championship this year as an assistant coach of the Nets, so joining a promising team like the Trail Blazers could be an ideal next step for the Italian.

Please help us provide better NBA/basketball coverage by taking this 30-second

Edited by BH