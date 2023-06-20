NBA Rumors: Possible reason why Chris Paul prefers to get traded to LA Lakers or LA Clippers revealed

The Washington Wizards are set to acquire Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns involving Bradley Beal. The Wizards are likely to trade Paul to a contender, with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers among the rumored interested teams.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Paul prefers to get traded to a contender but also wants to be near his family in Los Angeles. It's one of the reasons why he prefers to play for the Lakers or Clippers next season.

The Lakers could use a starting point guard if they won't bring back D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Clippers are also looking for a point guard if Russell Westbrook demands a high salary. Paul, who's 38, remains one of the best floor generals in the NBA.

Chris Paul has a connection with both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. Paul is best friends with LeBron James, who will have a large influence on the team's decisions this summer. He was almost traded to the Lakers in 2011, but then-NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed the move.

CP3 was eventually dealt to the LA Clippers, where he played the best basketball of his career. He spent six seasons with the Clippers, leading them to the playoffs six times. He also played for the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder before joining the Phoenix Suns via trade in 2020.

The Clippers have the pieces to acquire Paul from the Wizards. Meanwhile, the Lakers are only interested in the future Hall of Famer if he gets bought out by Washington. They're prepared to give him the veteran minimum, as per The Los Angeles Times.

How did Chris Paul find out about his trade?

Chris Paul was just as shocked as NBA fans who found out that he will be traded to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Paul told Good Morning America that he found out about the trade while he was on a plane.

"I was surprised, too," Paul said. "I found out on the plane yesterday flying here. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what's next."

Paul also told The New York Times that Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas was likely involved in the decision alongside new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Thomas serves as a personal confidant to Ishbia, who bought the Suns from Robert Sarver earlier this year.

"It is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything," Paul said. "No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be. But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction."

