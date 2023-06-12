The Houston Rockets have made it clear that Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden is their top free-agent target this summer. That comes as the Rockets reportedly view a reunion with Harden as the best way to help their young core take the next step.

However, if the Rockets strike out on landing Harden, they have a couple of other high-level guards they could target. One possible backup target is Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein:

“I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving,” Stein reported.

He added:

“The Mavericks remain the league's only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers.”

As Stein reported, there has been little reported interest in Kyrie Irving outside of Dallas. That comes as Irving has garnered a reputation as a player who's difficult for teams to manage.

The Mavs already sacrificed multiple assets to acquire Irving at the trade deadline. So, they have an incentive to re-sign the star point guard, even if it’s just to retain him as a trade asset. However, it looks like the Mavs could end up facing some additional competition for Irving’s services if Harden opts to stay in Philly.

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 3-pointers per game on 51.0% shooting over 20 games with Dallas. The Mavs went just 8-12 with Irving en route to missing the playoffs (38-44, 11th in the Western Conference).

What other players could Rockets target in free agency if they miss out on James Harden?

Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet

Marc Stein listed some other players the Houston Rockets could target in free agency. The most notable names are Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet and Milwaukee Bucks star wing Khris Middleton. However, it appears that the Rockets will be targeting some veteran role players, too.

“Other pending free agents that have been linked to the Rockets include Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks and both Milwaukee Bucks star wing Khris Middleton and veteran center Brook Lopez,” Stein reported.

Houston is expected to have a league-leading figure of around $60 million in cap space this summer. So whether they land their top targets or not, it looks like the Rockets will be going all out to improve their roster.

