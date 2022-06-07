NBA Rumors Roundup: Chicago Bulls interested in Utah Jazz All-Star, Portland Trail Blazers looking at Atlanta Hawks forward, and more - June 7, 2022 

The NBA Finals will be heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. However, there is still no shortage of rumors coming out of the league. Franchises have been leaking things about their future plans as the current season comes to a conclusion soon.

NBA rumors will go up a notch during the postseason as teams and players have constantly leaked stuff to the media as they strategize their futures. The usual suspects like Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and others have been part of the rumor mill recently.

With that said, here are some of the latest NBA rumors for June 7 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Kyrie Irving likely to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Some of the biggest NBA rumors this season have involved Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The franchise is seemingly unhappy with the number of games their superstar has missed and is reluctant to give him an extension.

However, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the extension seems likelier than ever now. Lewis wrote:

"Irving has until June 29 to decide whether he will opt out of the final $36.5 million year of his contract for 2022-23 and become a free agent. But both Nets and league sources told The Post an extension is more likely."

John Collins on the radar of the Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

John Collins has been constantly linked with a move away from the Atlanta Hawks this season. The latest destination is the Portland Trail Blazers, who are looking to build a championship contending team around Damian Lillard.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Portland prefers Collins over Jusuf Nurkic. O'Connor wrote:

"One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland’s radar is Atlanta’s John Collins, who is a lob threat that could provide more defensive versatility than Jusuf Nurkic."

"One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland's radar is Atlanta's John Collins, who is a lob threat that could provide more defensive versatility than Jusuf Nurkic."

Chicago Bulls interested in Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

One of the mainstays of an NBA rumors roundup is the Chicago Bulls. The franchise has a lot of decisions to make this summer and they are reportedly looking at Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Nikola Vucevic is a defensive liability and it makes sense to pursue someone like Rudy Gobert.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said:

"Sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert (and other centers on the market, including Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson)."

Charlotte Hornets looking at Mike D'Antoni as their next head coach

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

The Charlotte Hornets, owned by Michael Jordan, are set to meet with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni. The likes of Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts are also lined up to meet with the Hornets as they are in pursuit of a new head coach.

Adrian Wojanrowski of ESPN said:

"As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday."

"As the franchise's coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D'Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D'Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who's expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday."

Atlanta Hawks interested in Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers

Many NBA rumors have been swirling about the Atlanta Hawks franchise and the latest player they are linked to is Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. According to The Bleacher Report, the Hawks are one of a host of teams set to pursue Grant this summer. The Hawks have been shopping for John Collins and it makes perfect sense for them to go after Grant.

"The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in a trade this offseason."

