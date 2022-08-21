NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets could be Carmelo Anthony's next stop, insider believes a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap is still possible, and more - August 21st, 2022

Since the NBA schedule was released, fans have been guessing their teams' potential records for next season. The Golden State Warriors have the most national TV spots with 42, more than half their games. The LA Lakers have the second most, with 39 games, despite missing the playoffs last year.

Some teams, like the Miami Heat, are upset over their lack of a Christmas game. They were the 1st seed last year and were a few points shy of making an NBA Finals appearance.

So let's look at a few rumors around the NBA as we approach training camp.

Derrick Rose is the New York Knicks' most tradable asset

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks against Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Derrick Rose is arguably the biggest "what if?" story in the NBA. He might have been one of the greatest players to lace up if he hadn't gotten injured. Rose soon left Chicago for short stints with several teams. Then he landed in New York. D-Rose has two years left on his contract, and one NBA executive believes he is the Knicks' most tradable asset.

An NBA executive told Ryan Aston of Heavy.com:

"He's older now, obviously, and whatever happened off the floor with him, on the floor he has been such a pro everywhere he has gone. His contract is good ($14.5 million for 2022-23, player options at $15.6 million for 2023-24)."

"He has become a very good three-point shooter, he brings energy, he likes coming off the bench. ... As such, the exec believes that there are 29 teams that would be willing to take him."

Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks had talks with Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton

Head coach JB Bickerstaff yells to Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton's future has been questioned since the Cleveland Cavaliers made the play-in tournament without his services. They were a top 4 seed at one point in the season. They would have arguably maintained a playoff berth if injuries hadn't plagued the roster. However, Collin Sexton is reportedly demanding significant money from the team, and they are giving him a "low-ball" offer.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor on the "Wine and Gold Podcast," teams aren't willing to spend much on Sexton. He said:

"The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton. But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign-and-trade for Collin."

Reportedly, the talks didn't advance.

New York Knicks value Quentin Grimes over RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes (L) with teammate Obi Toppin (R) of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are trying to improve their roster to bounce back from their disappointing season. After making the playoffs with home court advantage in 2021, they fell to the lottery spots in 2022. RJ Barrett is a fan favorite and one of the best players on the team. However, there is reportedly a belief in the league that the Knicks value Quentin Grimes over him.

According to New York Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks would trade RJ Barrett and keep Quentin Grimes instead. He reported:

"There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett."

NBA insider believes LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets can still pull off a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap

Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Duran at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA world awaits news regarding Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook. The LA Lakers desperately want to swap Westbrook for Irving. Many rumors have pointed towards a LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunion in LA, but the Lakers might not have the assets to trade for Irving.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, the Nets would be willing to acquire Westbrook once Durant gets moved because their reunion is impossible. On "NBA Today," he said:

"I think that was what the Nets were looking for all long – the two picks. But if those two picks that the Lakers would attach to Westbrook, to make the money work, I think that's still a possibility down the line.

"But as always, it depends on what happens with Kevin Durant, and what his future holds in Brooklyn. Anything is possible, except for a KD-Russ reunion."

Brooklyn Nets targeting free agent Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

Carmelo Anthony is a free agent this summer, and no team has picked him yet. Superstar Kevin Durant has clarified that he wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets, but no trade has materialized. There is a widespread belief the Nets remain a title-contending team. If they decide to run it back, the roster is formidable.

One NBA executive believes that the Nets will target Carmelo Anthony to persuade Durant to stay. According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, an NBA executive told him:

"They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot. There are veterans they can sign this month or even early next month.

"I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open. There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet."

