NBA Rumors Roundup: Golden State Warriors hoping to sign Paul Millsap, Josh Richardson signs one-year extension with Boston Celtics and more - August 23, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are part of today’s NBA rumors with Paul Millsap still among their targets this offseason. There are also reports suggesting the Boston Celtics and Josh Richardson are set to agree on an extension.

Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency and the Warriors could possibly sign him.



The rumor mill hadn’t stopped on Kobe Bryant’s birthday, though there weren’t as many stories floating around overall. Let’s check out the latest NBA rumors on August 23, 2021.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors keeping door open for Paul Millsap signing

One of the hottest NBA rumors on Monday was about the Golden State Warriors speaking with Paul Millsap and his representatives earlier this month. According to Wes Goldberg of The Mercury News, the Warriors are keeping one roster spot open for the possible signing of the veteran forward.

“According to a league source, the Warriors spoke with veteran forward Paul Millsap’s representation earlier this month,” Goldberg wrote. “Although those talks did not advance to the point of anything material, the Warriors have not shut the door on potentially adding the 36-year-old Millsap.”

Millsap averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game last season. Though he’s no longer the same player he was years ago because of age and injuries, Millsap is still one of the most versatile veterans available in free agency.

NBA Rumors: Josh Richardson agrees one-year extension with Boston Celtics

Josh Richardson #0 shoots against Derrick Jones Jr. #55.

According to other recent NBA rumors, this one particularly from The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, veteran swingman Josh Richardson has an agreement on a contract extension in place with the Boston Celtics.

“New Boston Celtics G/F Josh Richardson has agreed to a one-year extension that pays him $24 million over the next two seasons, agent Erik Kabe of BDA Sports told The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania said in a tweet.

Richardson played with the Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He had spent the season prior to that with the Philadelphia 76ers after playing his first four seasons with the Miami Heat.

“Richardson opted into the 2021-22 season ($11.6M) prior to his trade from Dallas to Boston, and now tacks on another year with the Celtics,” Charania added.

NBA Rumors: Eastern Conference scout says Ben Simmons has "no ideal place"

Ben Simmons #25 dribbles the ball against the Pacers.

We continue to receive NBA rumors almost everyday about Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to a new report from The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti, an Eastern Conference scout doubts whether Simmons can find a new home that fits his skills.

“Simmons’s value, though, is almost secondary to the fact that his unique style (a defense-first player who isn’t a threat to shoot and has a non-traditional impact on both ends) makes finding a fit difficult,” Uggetti wrote. “Not to mention that the lasting image teams have of him from last season is his passing up the easiest shot on the court. That’s why, even though a trade seems more likely than not, it may be a while before it happens.”

“‘To be honest, there’s really no ideal place for him,’ one Eastern Conference scout said.”

As unique as Simmons is, his distinctive style combined with an unwillingness to shoot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. This has contributed to the Sixers’ difficulty in relieving themselves of his services.

Moreover, another scout said that Simmons “hasn’t evolved,” while one also questioned his willingness to shoot the basketball, despite his offseason workouts showing him taking jumpers and 3-pointers.

“Can you get him to shoot?” the scout asked. “I actually don’t know.”

Needless to say, Simmons is an enigma and so is his future in the league. Many NBA rumors have suggested to expect him to still be with the Sixers when training camp begins for the 2021-22 season.

Other NBA rumors say that Ben Simmons is going to skip training camp if he isn’t traded. It remains to be seen what the Sixers will be able to do considering how difficult moving Simmons on has proven to be.

