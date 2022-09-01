NBA Rumors Roundup: Golden State Warriors to offer sophomore forward Gary Payton II’s minutes, Boston Celtics eyeing 10x All-Star, and more | September 1, 2022 

The Golden State Warriors' most significant loss in the offseason was the departure of defensive stalwart Gary Payton II.

Resigning Payton based on his market value would've been an expensive option for the Dubs, who already had the highest payroll last campaign. Golden State will have to rely on its available players to compensate for his departure. They have reportedly identified sophomore Moses Moody as that player.

The Boston Celtics' newly acquired forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an MCL injury while playing for Italy. The 17-time champions are looking for reinforcements at the power forward position. NBA rumors suggest they are interested in veteran star Carmelo Anthony.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of September 1, 2022.

Golden State Warriors to offer Moses Moody Gary Payton II’s minutes

According to The San Francisco Chronicle's CJ Holmes, a Golden State Warriors staffer said that Moses Moody "will fill the stat sheet" next season. The sophomore forward didn't play a significant role last campaign. This was because the Warriors had a deep roster with the presence of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., among others.

Moody was an impactful player when called. He averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.7 minutes in his rookie year. The 20-year-old also played a prominent role in the conference finals, with Payton sidelined due to injury.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors The Warriors are expecting a lot out of Moses Moody this season

Moody has displayed tremendous potential as a two-way player, and he is now expected to see an increased role and minutes following Payton's departure.

Boston Celtics eyeing Carmelo Anthony

The Boston Celtics are looking as active as ever this offseason. Newly signed Danilo Gallinari's MCL injury means the Celtics need to explore their options. According to Bally Sports' Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, the Celtics are considering Carmelo Anthony as a potential signee.

Anthony, 38, has rejuvenated his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers over the past three years. He adapted brilliantly to his role as a bench scorer and spot-up shooter. Melo averaged 13.3 points over the past two seasons.

👑 Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson @ScoopB Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told.



Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket.

Utah Jazz declined a package for Donovan Mitchell from New York Knicks centered around RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz continue to engage in talks over a Donovan Mitchell trade. NBA rumors suggest that the Jazz highly coveted RJ Barrett in a potential package. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that they declined a deal centered around him. New York offered two unprotected first-round picks along with Barrett.

"Their most recent offer, I'm told included RJ Barrett as well as two unprotected first-round picks. That was not deemed as being close to enough by the Utah Jazz in a trade. And that's why we saw the Knicks move forward with their own business and getting done this RJ Barrett extension."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



The Knicks' most recent offer for Donovan Mitchell included RJ Barrett and two unprotected first-round picks.



@TheRally



Sources tell @ShamsCharania that RJ Barrett could still be involved in future trade deals with the Jazz.

The Jazz deemed the offer too low. They are keen to land the majority of the Knicks' eight first-round picks without protection. They also want young players like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Golden State Warriors impressed with new signing Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo was the Golden State Warriors' marquee offseason signing. The former Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings guard is one of the most intelligent players. He was instrumental in helping the Bucks win consistently during their championship-winning season before injuring his ankle early in the postseason.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Donte DiVincenzo said phone conversations with Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed his free agency choice to join the Warriors.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State Warriors coaching staff and front office have been impressed with DiVincenzo.

Utah Jazz unlikely to take up Russell Westbrook’s contract without unprotected 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could offload Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary to the Utah Jazz this offseason. NBA rumors suggest they could be the third team in a potential trade between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will have to part ways with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, which the Jazz highly covet.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha said that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is unlikely to take on Westbrook's $47 million contract without the two unprotected picks. The Jazz want a bevy of unconditional first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell as they prepare to rebuild next season.

