NBA Rumors Roundup: Kawhi Leonard physically ready and not carrying any mental angst ahead of return, talks for Donovan Mitchell between Jazz and Knicks have stalled, and more | July 29th, 2022 

NBA rumors continue to float around the league midway through this unpredictable offseason.

LA Clippers fans will be excited to know that Kawhi Leonard's recovery from his ACL surgery is on track. The two-time NBA Finals MVP hasn't played since the 2021 playoffs. The Clippers failed to make the playoffs last campaign as Leonard remained sidelined throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell's rumored trade to the New York Knicks may take a while. Talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have stalled, so a deal seems unlikely for now.

Read more about these NBA rumors and other latest storylines below.

Everyone around Kawhi Leonard thinks he’s physically ready and doesn’t have mental angst ahead of his return

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Missing an entire season because of injury takes a toll on a player's confidence and mental preparation ahead of return to action. However, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard seems to have shrugged off those jitters ahead of his much-awaited return in the upcoming campaign.

According to The Atheltic's Law Murray, everyone who has been around the former NBA champion suggests he is ready, both physically and mentally.

"Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery," wrote Murray.

Murray expects Leonard to feature in a few preseason games to shake off the rust. Leonard will have logged 15 months of absence from on-court action when the preseason commences.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



shares his expectations for Kawhi: “Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery.” @LawMurrayTheNU shares his expectations for Kawhi: theathletic.com/3454975/?sourc… “Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery.”@LawMurrayTheNU shares his expectations for Kawhi: theathletic.com/3454975/?sourc… https://t.co/JeYqqoX1dr

Talks for Donovan Mitchell between the Jazz and Knicks have stalled

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Rumors of Donovan Mitchell moving to the New York Knicks have taken a back seat. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that the Knicks and Jazz haven't been in contact in over two weeks. Utah has engaged with other teams pursuing the 3x All-Star like the Hornets and Wizards. Here's what Shams said regarding this on The Rally:

"As of right now, sources tell me, the talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out. I'm told there hasn't been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks. This is right now this is current these things can always be fluid, but this is where it stands right now."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



The Jazz are engaging other teams, such as the Hornets and Wizards.



@TheRally

Trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have stalled, sources tell @ShamsCharania The Jazz are engaging other teams, such as the Hornets and Wizards. Trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have stalled, sources tell @ShamsCharania.The Jazz are engaging other teams, such as the Hornets and Wizards.🎥 @TheRallyhttps://t.co/gC8Rjurky2

Shams reported that New York's eight first-round picks and young players like Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin, who could be of interest to Utah, keep the Knicks as the focal point for a potential trade.

Jazz have some degree of interest in RJ Barrett contrary to NBA rumors

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Multiple NBA rumors have suggested the Utah Jazz weren't interested in acquiring RJ Barrett in a potential trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. However, SNY TV's Ian Begley reported that Utah had some degree of interest in landing the former lottery pick.

Begley also reported that the Jazz had asked for a package that included Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks for Mitchell. That was before Utah expressed its interest in moving Mitchell.

Here's what Begley wrote in his latest column regarding these NBA rumors:

"Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources. (Barrett, of course, is eligible for an extension on his rookie contract at the moment. He can agree to the extension prior to the start of the regular season)."

Begley added:

"The idea that the Jazz were thinking about what a Barrett extension may look like isn’t surprising. Any team in Utah’s position would want to project an extension for him into any possible trade scenarios."

"But the idea that the Jazz asked about a package including Barrett and tried to estimate what an extension would look like for the player tells you that Utah had a degree of interest in Barrett."

Ian Begley @IanBegley Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick… Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick…

Miami Heat revisit trade discussions for John Collins

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

The Miami Heat lost an integral player in PJ Tucker this offseason in free agency. They are short of a bonafide starting-caliber power forward for the upcoming season. The Heat have been linked to John Collins several times. The latest NBA rumors suggest they are revisiting those trade discussions.

Here's what Zach Lowe said in a recent episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast, regarding these NBA rumors:

"There has been some Miami/John Collins chatter," Lowe said. "It's old. It might be months old. I don't think it was ever really serious at all. They might revisit that."

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

John Collins has been rumored to be on the trade block over the last two offseasons. The forward has been keen to get an increased role offensively with the Hawks, but that hasn't been possible.

The Heat may need a willing player like him to take up added responsibilities on both ends of the floor, especially whenever Jimmy Butler is on his scheduled break.

NBA to investigate Philadelphia 76ers for tampering over free agent signings of James Harden, PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game Five

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Philadelphia 76ers for tampering over free agent signings James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. Harden declined a $47 million player option. He took a pay cut to re-sign on a new two-year deal worth $68.8 million. Meanwhile, PJ Tucker signed a three-year $30 million contract, and Danuel House Jr. agreed to a two-year $8.4 million deal.

Here's what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote regarding the investigation:

"One of the central elements of the league's probe includes questions on Harden's decision to decline a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 and take a pay cut on a new two-year, $68 million deal, sources said. Around the league, there have been questions about whether there's already a handshake agreement in place on a future contract -- which would be in violation of collective bargaining rules."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon. ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon.

Harden's reduced salary allowed the Sixers to sign Tucker and House to the maximum contracts available to them. Last offseason, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls were each stripped of their second-round picks as the two teams got in touch with then-free agent targets Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, respectively, before the free agency period started.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far