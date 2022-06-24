NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant has uncertain future with Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving has list of teams he wants to get traded to and more | June 24th, 2022

The NBA offseason is going to be wild, with several big names already linked to trade rumors. NBA Free Agency will also officially start at 6PM ET on June 30. Kyrie Irving is the biggest name on the rumor mill following an "impasse" on his negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving leaving the Nets means Kevin Durant's future with the franchise is on the rocks. Durant recently signed an extension, which will kick in next season. It would be interesting to see which teams are interested in acquiring Irving. He's one of the best players in the NBA when healthy and focused.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for June 24 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

D'Angelo Russell has more than 50% chance of getting traded by Minnesota

D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell had a very solid year with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. However, Russell struggled in the postseason against the Memphis Grizzlies. The former All-Star will likely get traded this offseason, as per Dane Moore of Bring Me The News.

Moore noted that the Russell has a chance of more than 50% to get traded. It's expected to happen in the first week of July. Russell has an expiring deal worth $31.38 million, but he's also extension-eligible. If he did not have a poor postseason, the Timberwolves could have offered him a new contract.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA I've been saying for the past month that I've heard it is over a 50% chance that D'Angelo Russell is traded this offseason.



Conversations with a few non-Timberwolves sources today suggest a Russell trade is now even more likely -- either tonight or the first week of July. I've been saying for the past month that I've heard it is over a 50% chance that D'Angelo Russell is traded this offseason.Conversations with a few non-Timberwolves sources today suggest a Russell trade is now even more likely -- either tonight or the first week of July.

But who could the Timberwolves get for D'Angelo Russell? Some names are on the trade market, according to the latest NBA rumors. The San Antonio Spurs are fetching offers for Dejounte Murray, while the Atlanta Hawks are preparing to part ways with John Collins.

Kevin Durant's future up in the air due to Kyrie Irving drama

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The news of Kyrie Irving possibly entering free agency or entertaining a trade scenario sent shockwaves around the NBA. Some teams are already showing interest in the Brooklyn Nets star. But if Irving gets traded, what happens to Kevin Durant?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant's future with the franchise might be uncertain. He has a new max deal with the Nets and it would be hard to find the right trade partner for someone of his caliber. Durant is still in his prime and arguably one of the five best players in the NBA today.

Stadium @Stadium



NBA Insider "Kyrie Irving, it appears, is going to find a new home and Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract...his future is very much right now in the air."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the current situation with the Nets and stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. "Kyrie Irving, it appears, is going to find a new home and Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract...his future is very much right now in the air."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the current situation with the Nets and stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. https://t.co/C405OORfa3

"Kyrie Irving, it appears, is going to find a new home and Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract with the Nets," Charania said. "His future is very much right now in the air. We'll see where this goes, but between now and the start of free agency on June 30th, this will be the backdrop across the league to monitor."

Sixers interested in Eric Gordon, in talks with Portland about Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers tries to block Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers were active on draft night, acquring De'Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers are intent on winning an NBA championship and are heading towards the right direction. They are expected to be active in the coming days and months.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are interested in Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. Gordon is a solid shooter and will be available since he's not part of the Rockets' rebuilding plan. He'll be a nice addition to the Sixers next season.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says.

Pompey also reported that Philly is actively shopping Matisse Thybulle. The Portland Trail Blazers are very interested in one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. The Blazers reportedly like a straight-up deal for Thybulle, but the Sixers want to make it a three-team trade.

Kyrie Irving already has list of teams he's interested in getting traded to

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has a tough decision to make before the start of NBA free agency on June 30. Irving could sign a new contract, accept his player option and demand a trade or opt out to become a free agent. The one-time champ can control his future, as well as a few NBA teams.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Irving will likely opt in to his contract for next season. However, he'll be demanding a sign-and-trade and already has a list of teams he wants to get dealt to. Some of the teams mentioned include the LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.

The New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers were also mentioned as interested teams. All these teams are expected contenders next season, but none are capable of acquiring Irving at the moment. They will have to free up a lot of cap space to accomodate him.

Some drafted players not going to the NBA this season, will be stashed overseas

Gabriele Procida (Photo: Air Alamo)

Thursday's draft produced a lot of surprises, but teams stashing players overseas is not shocking. According to Hoops Rumors, there are at least six players who are expected to be draft-and-stash prospects. One of those players is Gabriele Procida, who was selected 36th by the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also stash Khalifa Diop in Spain for one more season, while Ismael Kamagate will remain in France. Kamagate is a center drafted at No. 46 by the Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves have high hopes for Matteo Spagnolo, but he'll likely be stashed for more than just one season due to his age.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Due to league trade rules, Tim Connelly was only allowed to discuss the Matteo Spagnolo selection at 50 during his media availability. And Connelly said Spagnolo will likely stay overseas next season. Due to league trade rules, Tim Connelly was only allowed to discuss the Matteo Spagnolo selection at 50 during his media availability. And Connelly said Spagnolo will likely stay overseas next season.

Karlo Matkovic, the 52nd pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, will join the team's Summer League squad. However, he's expected to return to Europe for a season or two. Finally, Yannick Nzosa was described as a "stash guy" by Washington Wizards president Tommy Sheppard.

