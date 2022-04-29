NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers to retain 3 key role players; Zion Williamson’s contract situation with the New Orleans Pelicans and more | 29th April 2022

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is almost over, with seven teams already qualified for the Conference semi-finals. With popular teams such as the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets already on vacation, NBA rumors will start to pop out as the offseason approaches.

The Lakers will have a very interesting summer due to their disappointing season. They will have to overhaul the roster with very limited cap space, while Zion Williamson could be in line for a rookie extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nevertheless, here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Apr. 29, 2022.

NBA Rumor 1 - Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel to remain in Hollywood

Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves. (Photo: Silver Screen and Roll)

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have team options for several young players in their roster.

Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel had solid first seasons in Hollywood. The team is expected to pick up their team options and retain the three key role players.

Reaves and Johnson might not replicate the defensive prowess of Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but they were just two of the few bright spots for the Lakers. Meanwhile, Gabriel did not have eye-popping numbers but could be a serviceable backup to Anthony Davis.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



Who’s under contract, projected depth chart, who should be back, who could be back and who shouldn’t be back: An early look at the Lakers’ offseason:Who’s under contract, projected depth chart, who should be back, who could be back and who shouldn’t be back: theathletic.com/3271980/2022/0… An early look at the Lakers’ offseason:Who’s under contract, projected depth chart, who should be back, who could be back and who shouldn’t be back: theathletic.com/3271980/2022/0…

NBA Rumor 2 - Zion Williamson has option to sign 5-year, $185.7 million deal

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson did not play a single second for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He's still recovering from foot surgery, which means he has only played a total of 85 games in his first three seasons in the NBA. However, the former top overall pick is eligible to sign a rookie max extension this offseason.

Williamson could sign a massive five-year, $185.7 million deal, as per Yossi Gozlan of Hoopshype.

The Pelicans couls insert several provisions in his extension due to his injury history, while Williamson could always enter restricted free agency next summer. Gozlan also believes the Pelicans could make Williamson available for trade if he doesn't sign an extension.

NBA Rumor 3 - Cleveland Cavaliers linked with several backup guards

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to add backcourt depth in the offseason. The Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio and Colin Sexton to injuries, while Rajon Rondo is set to become a free agent. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the Cavaliers are interested in several players this summer.

Fedor mentioned a plethora of free agent backcourt players, which includes Goran Dragic, Tyus Jones, Raul Neto and Delon Wright. They are also interested in bringing back Rubio, who was traded at the deadline. Rubio was a vital part of the Cavaliers' early-season success but suffered a knee injury in late December.

Cavs Nation @CavsNationCP There's always a place in Cleveland for Ricky Rubio There's always a place in Cleveland for Ricky Rubio 🙌 https://t.co/PMN7IMCRLx

NBA Rumor 4 - Detroit Pistons to offer Marvin Bagley III a three-year deal

Marvin Bagley III of the Detroit Pistons

Marvin Bagley III is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Detroit Pistons could offer him a three-year contract. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports that there is mutual interest in both parties. Bagley III likes playing in Detroit, while the Pistons want him in the long run.

However, Edwards III added that Bagley III might want to sign a shorter deal to be able to test unrestricted free agency much earlier. The only problem for Bagley III is that he has not been durable in his NBA career. He might be better off securing the bag now rather than later.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Glad to see him finding a home in the league.



(via The Pistons reportedly want to sign Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year deal.Glad to see him finding a home in the league.(via @JLEdwardsIII The Pistons reportedly want to sign Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year deal.Glad to see him finding a home in the league.(via @JLEdwardsIII) https://t.co/0ZJ8of6ZNm

NBA Rumor 5 - Chicago Bulls putting Coby White on the trade block?

Coby White of the Chicago Bulls

Coby White of the Chicago Bulls is eligible to sign a rookie extension this offseason. However, the Bulls already have a much cheaper and possibly better backup point guard in Ayo Dosunmu. White is set to earn $7.4 million next season and could become a trade candidate, as per Yossi Gozlan of Hoopshype.

The Bulls will have to make some tough decisions this offseason that could shake up their roster. Zach LaVine is an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Nikola Vucevic is up for an extension. The Bulls might need to free up cap space if they don't want to pay the luxury tax, while keeping their main core together.

Edited by Bhargav