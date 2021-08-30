NBA Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers top team to pick up Rajon Rondo after buyout, Ben Simmons preparing to play for Philadelphia 76ers next season, and more - August 29th, 2021

The LA Lakers have the inside track on Rajon Rondo if he gets bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, according to recent NBA rumors on Sunday. We also have an update on the Ben Simmons situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and it looks like things aren’t going as planned by either party.

Here are the latest NBA rumors from around the Association on Sunday, August 29:

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers likely to pick up Rajon Rondo in buyout with Memphis Grizzlies

According to NBA rumors, particularly from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Lakers are the frontrunners for Rajon Rondo’s services after the veteran guard agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

“Rondo would sign with L.A. on a veteran's minimum contract and occupy one of the Lakers' three final open spots on the roster,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote.

Rondo joins Dwight Howard as a returnee from the 2020 Lakers NBA championship team, and the fifth to return this offseason as a former player for the franchise. The 16-year veteran averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists for the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks last season.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons ready to return to Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 high five in the final minutes of a game

The Ben Simmons Saga continues to remain a mystery for the Philadelphia 76ers. After several trades fell through, recent NBA rumors suggest that Ben Simmons might end up playing for the Sixers again after all.

Per Brian Windhorst through Austin Krell of The Painted Lines, it looks like Simmons is resigned to return to the team that drafted him in 2016.

“Brian Windhorst, via The Hoop Collective Podcast:

- Philly not in mode to trade Ben Simmons, not currently active discussions

- Simmons is prepared to begin the season in Philly,” Krell tweeted.

For Simmons and his camp to give up with training camp just over a month away, it appears that the Sixers have exhausted every means possible to trade him to a team that’s willing to give up the assets they want. Moreover, Philly has all the leverage here since Simmons isn’t on an expiring contract and they essentially control where he goes.

It will be interesting to see how the two parties try to resolve their differences during training camp and if Philadelphia will remain a title contender given how things have played out this summer. Stay tuned for more NBA rumors coming from the Sixers and Simmons in the coming weeks.

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers not getting interest on Cedi Osman trades

Cedi Osman #16 dribbles as Landry Shamet #20 defends

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the subject of many NBA rumors the past few days and they are in the news again. According to a report from Fear the Sword’s Evan Dammarell, it appears the Cavs want to ship out Cedi Osman this offseason but aren’t making any headway.

“I do wonder if the Cavs are done making moves this offseason and stand pat,” Dammarell wrote in a tweet.

“From what I’ve heard not many teams are interested in trading for Osman. And the Cavs could be a lottery team next year and could be hesitant to give up their pick unless it’s heavily protected.”

Osman hasn’t improved much since his second season in the league. For the second year in a row, he experienced a dip in playing time and his numbers have declined as a result. Last season, he averaged 10.4 points and 2.9 assists per game. He shot just 30.6 percent from 3-point range which is horrible for a wing player. No wonder the Cavs are having difficulty moving him this offseason.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love wishes he was traded to Portland Trail Blazers, not Larry Nance Jr.

Kevin Love #0 shoots over Domantas Sabonis #11

In determining the winners and losers of the three-team trade centered on Lauri Markkanen and Larry Nance Jr. a few days ago, one player who isn’t part of the deal may have ended up being the biggest loser.

According to NBA rumors via Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, Kevin Love wished that he was the one headed to the Portland Trail Blazers instead of his teammate.

“Rival NBA GM texts Hoops Wire: “Kevin Love wishes it had been him and not (Larry Nance Jr) who got traded to Portland. … Cavs are in a no-win situation with (Love),” Amico tweeted on Sunday.

Love to Portland had been one of the longstanding NBA rumors, dating back to at least the previous two seasons. He played high school basketball at Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. There apparently wasn’t much traction on NBA rumors at the time, but Love was certainly interested in playing for the franchise.

Unfortunately for him, Nance Jr. was the player of interest to Portland and not him.

