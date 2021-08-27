3 Reasons why Golden State Warriors should pursue DeAndre Jordan if he gets bought out by Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan could be a candidate for the Golden State Warriors’ final roster spot if the veteran center is bought out by the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are gearing up for a title run with the eventual return of Klay Thompson next season, and have a good mix of young talent and wily veterans.

Kevin Durant is "furious" that the Nets are giving up on DeAndre Jordan, per The Athletic pic.twitter.com/9i8bPH14BL — NBA Central (@ThNBACentral) August 26, 2021

But when they face the elite Western Conference powers, the Golden State Warriors may be a wee bit thin up front with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney likely not enough to challenge dominant big men such as the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton and even the LA Lakers’ Dwight Howard.

How DeAndre Jordan fits in with the Golden State Warriors

DeAndre Jordan could be the Golden State Warriors’ answer to some of their problems against the West’s big men. Of course, Jordan is no longer the same slam-dunking, high-flying center he once was, but the former All-Star showed in his few minutes on the court last season that he can still grab rebounds with the best of them.

In his 57 games for the Brooklyn Nets last campaign, DeAndre Jordan had double-figure rebounds in 17 contests while grabbing between eight or nine rebounds 12 times.

If the Golden State Warriors are serious about pursuing a title next season, there are at least three reasons why they should go after DeAndre Jordan.

#3 A center to face off against the LA Lakers’ big men

Dwight Howard #39 argues with referee Courtney Kirkland #61.

The LA Lakers are primed for another championship run and they have solidified their center position with the return of Dwight Howard. What better way for the Golden State Warriors to win against them in the playoffs than with a center like DeAndre Jordan who can match up well with Howard?

Brooklyn Nets Deandre Jordan spotted working on his defense lateral movement & free throws 👀 is he coming for that #1 center spot ? pic.twitter.com/Wm7cAS7F8n — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) August 20, 2021

Though it’s not a guarantee that they’ll face the Lakers in the postseason, the Golden State Warriors have to be ready in the event that the 2020 champs get in their way. As a center with a lot of playoff experience, DeAndre Jordan could help the Warriors nullify Howard’s inside presence by banging with him in the paint whenever the Lakers center enters the contest.

