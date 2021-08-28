NBA Rumors Roundup: Larry Nance Jr.'s health kept Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns away from deal; Kevin Love buyout not happening soon, and more - August 27th, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dominating NBA rumors following the massive Larry Nance Jr. three-team trade that included the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls. But Nance could’ve been elsewhere last season, based on a report.

For those wondering if Kevin Love is going to be bought out by the Cavaliers because of this deal, you may be half right, as per other NBA rumors. On that note, here's a look at the latest NBA rumors from around the league on August 27:

NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns were interested in Larry Nance Jr. last season

Larry Nance Jr. (#22) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs.

Larry Nance Jr. is headed to the Blazers in Friday’s deal, but according to Evan Dammarell of Fear the Sword and Right Down Euclid, the Akron, Ohio native wouldn’t have been with the Cavs the past few months had he been healthy.

“According to sources, Western Conference contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets were interested in acquiring Nance via trade last season,” Dammarell wrote. “In fact, one team even offered multiple first-round picks for him. But due to his inability to stay healthy last year that interest waned a little bit. Cleveland was unlikely to get a return that compared to what was offered last offseason, but Nance was still the team's best trade asset going forward.”

Nance’s inability to stay healthy has been a concern since he commenced his NBA career in 2015. He has never played more than 67 games in a year, appearing in a career-low 35 outings last season. Based on the NBA rumors from Dammarell, had he been relatively healthier last campaign, the Cavaliers would have gotten more in return for Nance.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love and Cleveland Cavaliers buyout not close

Kevin Love (#0) looks on.

At first, it was that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love were working on a buyout. That was affirmed by Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto on Friday. But he added to the report by stating what he heard from other sources as well, including the Cavs themselves:

“An NBA source told me the Cavs were making progress toward a buyout for Love, who has two years and $60 million left on his contract,” Pluto wrote. “But the Cavs and other NBA sources have strongly denied it. This likely is just another Kevin Love rumor, and there have been so many over the years. At some point, a buyout for Love makes sense for both parties. No clue when that will happen.”

Dammarell pretty much confirmed the latter part of the NBA rumors regarding Love and a potential buyout with the Cavs.

In regards to a Kevin Love buyout: I don’t think it’s as soon as some people are reporting from what I’ve gathered.



There’s going to be a lot of negotiating on both sides since there’s a lot of money involved.



How much is Love willing to give up to get out of Cleveland? — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 27, 2021

Nevertheless, Love’s future destination is a hot topic in NBA rumors on Friday, with some speculating that the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers could be among the teams interested in his services.

But don't expect a Love buyout to happen anytime soon.

NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves still interested in Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons (#25) puts up a shot over Bradley Beal (#3).

According to the latest NBA Rumors from The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves remain the most ardent suitor of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons to Minnesota? 🤔👀



The Timberwolves are one of the teams still most interested in acquiring the Sixers star, per @ShamsCharania.



(🎥 @stadium | h/t @BallySports) pic.twitter.com/Jug1cjivUz — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 27, 2021

“I’m told they’re continuing to talk to teams,” Charania said. “Minnesota is one of the most interested teams in Ben Simmons, but a package with them would require a third team, and those deals aren’t easy.”

Charania adds that he expects the looming start of training camp to create more action regarding a potential Ben Simmons deal this summer. Stay tuned on that.

