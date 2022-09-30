NBA Rumors Roundup: LeBron James would love to team up with Luka Doncic, Lonzo Ball could be out until 2023, and more | September 30, 2022

LeBron James is entering the 20th season of his NBA career and isn't done yet.

James still has three years left on his contract with the LA Lakers, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. The latest NBA rumors suggest that "The King" would love to team up with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls could be without Lonzo Ball for the rest of 2022. Ball recently underwent a second knee surgery and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, several NBA teams have shown interest in the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder.

Off the court, a major actor could play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie.

Here is the latest NBA rumors roundup for Sept. 30 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Heat, Bucks among interested teams in Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a divorce which could likely take place before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Crowder was deemed surplus to requirements in Phoenix, with the veteran forward showing his displeasure on social media. He's not participating in the team's training camp as they look to find the right trade for him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a handful of NBA teams are interested in acquiring Crowder. Charania named the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as potential destinations.

The Celtics are looking for a veteran forward to replace the injured Danilo Gallinari. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies need more experienced players on their roster following the departure of Kyle Anderson. The Mavericks could use Crowder's defense and the Heat need to replace P.J. Tucker, who left in free agency.

It should also be noted that Crowder previously played for all four aforementioned teams.

The Rally @TheRally



NBA Insider "Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix...Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. "Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix...Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. https://t.co/sAVkxXumh8

LeBron James would love to team up with Luka Doncic

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA today.

The final years of LeBron James' NBA career will be interesting due to the possibility of him playing for a different team.

James has the option to leave the LA Lakers in 2024. He could then look to join whichever team drafts his eldest son, Bronny. The superstar could also change teams again if he decides to further extend his career to play with his second son, Bryce, in 2026.

One of the teams that might have a chance to sign James is the Dallas Mavericks, as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Appearing on Bill Simmons' podcast, Windhorst explained that James would love the idea of playing alongside Luka Doncic.

It's also not the first time Windhorst has spoken about the LA Lakers co-captain's affinity to team up with Doncic. In an episode of ESPN's "Get Up" five months ago, Windhorst hinted that James is open to teaming up with the Mavericks superstar.

"The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft," Windhorst said.

"He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago. Luka picked the Jordan brand instead. He, I think, would also love to play with Luka."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. ... He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." @WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket"The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. ... He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." .@WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket 👀"The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. ... He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." https://t.co/L5l9KIReSj

Jonathan Majors almost set to play Dennis Rodman in NBA movie

Dennis Rodman at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Dennis Rodman famously flew to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals to party for 48 hours.

Film company Lionsgate is producing a film surrounding the events of the party titled "48 Hours in Vegas." The movie was approved in August, with the screenplay being written by Jordan VanDina. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Jonathan Majors is in negotiations to play Rodman.

Majors gained fame portraying Atticus Freeman in the television series "Lovecraft Country" on HBO. He portrayed the character, He Who Remains, in the Disney+ series "Loki." He will also play the principal villain, Kang The Conqueror, in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



The story follows his wild Vegas trip in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals



Phil Lord and Chris Miller will produce



(via Jonathan Majors is in talks to star as Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas'The story follows his wild Vegas trip in the middle of the 1998 NBA FinalsPhil Lord and Chris Miller will produce(via @DEADLINE Jonathan Majors is in talks to star as Dennis Rodman in '48 Hours in Vegas' 🏀The story follows his wild Vegas trip in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals Phil Lord and Chris Miller will produce(via @DEADLINE) https://t.co/CCCgNJN5aN

Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson famously gave Rodman permission to take a 48-hour vacation in Las Vegas during the '98 Finals. Jackson, Michael Jordan and Rodman's ex-wife, Carmen Elektra, talked about the crazy events of the party in "The Last Dance."

Rodman eventually returned in time to help Jordan win his sixth NBA championship.

Lonzo Ball could be out until 2023

Lonzo Ball could miss the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball underwent a second knee surgery on Thursday (September 29) to relieve some of his pain and discomfort.

Ball tore his meniscus last season and was initially given a short recovery time. However, the injury did not improve in the offseason and Ball is now set to miss the rest of 2022.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bulls are preparing for the possibility of playing without Ball for a longer period. Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are all expected to compete for the starting point guard position in training camp.

The Rally @TheRally



NBA Insider "Sources tell me the team is bracing for him to be out at least into the new year."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Lonzo Ball's knee injury and potential timeline for a return. "Sources tell me the team is bracing for him to be out at least into the new year."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Lonzo Ball's knee injury and potential timeline for a return. https://t.co/lTchSB1Lf1

Ball said earlier this week that he has not played basketball since initially injuring his knee in January. The injury has not allowed him to walk, run or jump. It came to a point where everyday tasks caused him discomfort in his knee.

Thursday's arthroscopic surgery is Ball's second this year and the third of his NBA career.

OKC Thunders sends Derrick Favors to Houston Rockets in multi-player trade

Derrick Favors was the third overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft.

The OKC Thunder are trading Derrick Favors to the Houston Rockets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, Mo Harkless and the Atlanta Hawks' 2025 second-round pick, which is Top-40 protected.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

The Rockets, on the other hand, will send David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss to Oklahoma City. Both the Thunder and Rockets are in the middle of rebuilding, and will continue to develop their young rosters.

Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle further reported that the Rockets will waive Jerome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far