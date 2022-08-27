NBA Rumors Roundup: Utah Jazz motivated to trade 3x All-Star before training camp, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley still dislike each other, and more | August 27, 2022

The Utah Jazz are speeding up their rebuild as the latest NBA rumors suggest they want to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp. The New York Knicks remain the frontrunners, but the Jazz will consider offers from other suitors.

Former rivals Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are teammates with the LA Lakers. They have quashed of their ongoing feud after teaming up in the past. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Westbrook and Beverley. The veteran guards reportedly still dislike each other.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of August 27, 2022.

Utah Jazz motivated to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

With Kevin Durant rescinding his trade request with the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the biggest name on the trade block this offseason. Utah were initially reluctant to trade him but have changed their stance midway through the summer.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, they are accelerating their trade process to move the 3x All-Star. The Jazz are motivated to make a deal before the training camp. Here's what Windhorst said about this on 'The Hoop Collective Podcast':

"It sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that. They want to go before training camp."

“It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.”

(via REPORT: The Jazz would like to make the Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp begins.(via @WindhorstESPN on The Hoop Collective Podcast) REPORT: The Jazz would like to make the Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp begins.(via @WindhorstESPN on The Hoop Collective Podcast) https://t.co/hKu1eDiOof

The Utah Jazz want a better package than what they received for Rudy Gobert from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah reportedly wants a bevy of draft picks and young players in return. The Knicks have eight tradeable firsts and several players on rookie deals, making them the frontrunners to acquire Mitchell.

No love lost between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley despite them teaming up in LA

Desert News' Sarah Todd recently reported that LA Lakers veteran guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley do not like each other. The duo have had a rancid equation as rivals in the past. It dates back to when Westbrook was a member of the Thunder and Beverley represented the Rockets.

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… Russell Westbrook's time in LA may be up after Patrick Beverley trade: Russell Westbrook's time in LA may be up after Patrick Beverley trade:lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/EmWfgicqMu

They have also gone at each other off the court, ruthlessly taking a dig at each other's playing styles and performances. Despite becoming teammates, Todd's report indicates their relationship is beyond repair. Rumors have circulated that Beverley's addition has made Westbrook's exit from Hollywood likelier than ever.

Miami Heat could show interest in former NBA All-Star

The Miami Heat lack depth in their frontcourt ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They haven't replaced PJ Tucker, who departed to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. The Heat were linked to Kevin Durant, but he will continue his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

- sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel on Blake Griffin “His ability to draw charges and stretch the floor offensively is what makes him an intriguing bench option still, which is why the Miami Heat could show some interest in him.” - sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel on Blake Griffin https://t.co/6om8RqaKs7

With limited options in the market, the Heat could turn their attention to veteran free agent forward Blake Griffin. Sports Illustrated's Brett Siegel believes Griffin's two-way skillset in a limited role could help the Heat in the next campaign.

Griffin would be a decent buy-low option as a backup power forward. The former LA Clippers star thrived with the Brooklyn Nets off the bench and has managed to stay healthy

New York Knicks unwilling to attach draft picks to move Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the busiest teams in what's left of the offseason. Aside from their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks are also looking to offload Julius Randle's four-year $117 million contract.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: New York Knicks not willing to attach picks to move Julius Randle’s contract ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k… Report: New York Knicks not willing to attach picks to move Julius Randle’s contract ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k…

Randle's contract has been an issue for teams interested in pursuing him. His performances also dipped across the board last season, which has downed his market value. New York will have to attach draft picks to part ways with him, but according to the latest reports by The Athletic, they are unwilling to do so.

Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6 assists in 2020-21 on the way to making his first All-Star selection. He was instrumental in helping the Knicks return to the playoffs after missing out in the previous seven seasons. However, Randle wasn't able to replicate his success in the postseason and during the 2021-22 campaign.

While his 2021-22 numbers didn't drop significantly, his field-goal percentage dropped to 45.9%. In the previous season, he was at 51.6%. Last season he averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers remove themselves from the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the teams interested in landing Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell this summer. However, SNY TV's Ian Begley recently reported that the Cavs have removed themselves from the Mitchell sweepstakes.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose.

Utah's asking price is too steep, and the Knicks are probably the only team with the assets to complete a transaction. The Jazz reportedly want the majority of the Knicks' eight first-round picks and young players like Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley in return.

