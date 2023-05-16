NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook is favorite for Knicks if he cuts ties with Clippers

Russell Westbrook is expected to enter free agency after spending the later part of the season with the LA Clippers. Westbrook might have secured another contract with his performance with the Clippers. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks could be his next destination.

According to latest odds (h/t NBA Central), the Knicks are the favorites to sign Westbrook this offseason. It's not the first time the former MVP has been linked with the Knicks. He was a rumored target for them when they didn't know what to do with Julius Randle.

However, it turned out quite well for all parties involved. The Knicks were one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with Randle at the helm. They make it to the second round of the playoffs, while Westbrook revitalized his career during his short stint with the Clippers.

Apart from the New York Knicks, the top four teams favored to land Russell Westbrook are the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. The Bulls might be a good fit for Westbrook, who played under coach Billy Donovan for four seasons in Oklahoma City.

Chicago also needs a stable option at point guard, with Lonzo Ball's future looking bleak due to injury. Spurs were also linked with Westbrook at the trade deadline, while the Heat have been touted as a potential destination in the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are in need of an upgrade at point guard. Kevin Porter Jr. might not be the right player for the role, as they enter the next stage of their rebuild. Westbrook was a monster in his lone season in Houston and could be the veteran the Rockets need.

Paul George wants LA Clippers to bring back Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and Paul George (right) of the LA Clippers

Paul George, who missed the playoffs, had nothing but praise for Russell Westbrook after carrying the LA Clippers as much as he could after Kawhi Leonard's injury in Game 2.

George wants the Clippers to bring back Westbrook next season because of his leadership.

"He proved that he is a leader," George said on his Podcast P podcast. "He proved that he's got a lot left in the tank. And for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. ... He's just so valuable."

