NBA Rumors: Star forward expected to be the number 1 pick in the NBA draft

The countdown for the NBA draft on June 23 has begun, and Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. is a tantalizing proposition as the first pick.

With the Orlando Magic picking first, many are speculating about which direction the team will go.

Smith was considered to be a top 10 selection entering Auburn, but then he had one of the most impressive seasons in college basketball. Listed at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Smith showcased the ability to be lethal from 3-point range. Not only does he have the potential to become an offensive force, he was also outstanding with his defensive versatility.

With the draft rapidly approaching, it's a popular time of the year for rumors to start leaking. While most reports can be viewed as possible smokescreens to generate trade interest, some can prove to have some truth.

According to Jonathan Givony, ESPN's draft expert, teams expect Orlando to select Smith. Givony also said executives expect Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren to be the second pick to the OKC Thunder.

"Most NBA teams firmly believe that's a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick," Givony said. "Smith, for his part, appears thrilled with that development.

"So is Holmgren over his looming marriage with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is also the overwhelming expectation from NBA executives with whom we spoke at the draft combine."

The debate over the top selection in the NBA draft is only going to intensify as the days go by.

Throughout the college basketball season, there were three contenders for the top pick: Smith, Holmgren and Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero. Nothing has really changed with the draft a month away.

Since the end of the season, Smith has continued to generate more buzz with the passing weeks.

While other prospects may have the ability to contribute more immediately, Smith has some of the most intriguing upside in the draft class. Smith, who turned 19 on May 13, has the ability to be a dangerous perimeter weapon with the size and length to become a mismatch nightmare.

Smith was a consensus second-team All-American and the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. He averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game at Auburn.

