NBA Rumors: Stephen A. Smith wants to host an ESPN show with Magic Johnson

Stephen A. Smith reportedly wants to team up with Magic Johnson at ESPN. As per New York Post columnist Andrew Marchand, it is likely to be on the network's pre-match show NBA Countdown. Johnson has worked with ESPN on NBA Finals studio shows in the past.

The report also suggests that Stephen A. Smith would prefer to involve “Pardon the Interruption” co-host Michael Wilbon to form his own Big-3 on the show.

Andrew Marchand wrote:

“Smith wants to team up with Johnson, possibly on 'NBA Countdown', the pregame show that leads into the NBA Finals and other marquee games."

Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the current hosts of 'NBA Countdown', with Jalen Rose and Jay Williams also doing the rounds. Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Richard Jefferson could be added to a future version of the show.

Magic Johnson is an all-time great in the game and has been a successful businessman as well. He is a five-time NBA champion, 3-time NBA finals MVP, 3-time NBA most valuable player and 12-time NBA All-Star. Johnson recently served as president of basketball operations for the LA Lakers before stepping down in 2019.

ESPN revamping its NBA programming!

ESPN is looking to revamp its NBA cast following a controversy involving Rachel Nichols. It’s been reported that ESPN fired Nichols from NBA programming. They went on to cancel the show (The Jump) after her ethnic comments about former colleague Maria Taylor. Taylor eventually departed for NBC.

The network also announced recently that Max Kellerman will be leaving the “First Take” after five years opposite Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN's press release stated:

“Kellerman will host a new ESPN television series (more details to follow) after serving on ESPN’s popular First Take program alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. More information on the new Kellerman show and on First Take’s updated format will be announced soon. Kellerman will also continue to host his weekly boxing show, Max on Boxing on ESPN2."

Various media reports suggest that ESPN is also looking at lapping up Draymond Green, but that is highly unlikely. Green is an active player with the Golden State Warriors and having him on the debate show seems hypothetical. However, an occasional appearance can’t be ruled out. Green has worked for TNT in the past.

Multi-million dollar man Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith is the face of ESPN. The network sees him as the man for all occasions and that’s why he was offered an unprecedented $60 million five-year deal in 2019 by ESPN. With his immense fan following across all social media accounts and ESPN’s top hierarchy trusting him to keep the TV ratings floating, there’s no reason to doubt that Stephen A. Smith can’t have what he wants. If he wants Magic Johnson, he will get Magic Johnson with him in the show.

