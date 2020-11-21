NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors eyeing Tristan Thompson in free agency, Indiana Pacers exploring a sign-and-trade deal for Gordon Hayward

The NBA rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation surrounding some of the league's biggest stars. In this regard, NBA rumors have speculated about the potential departures of Cleveland Cavaliers' center Tristan Thompson and Boston Celtics' forward Gordon Hayward.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors eyeing Tristan Thompson in Free Agency

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

With the NBA Free Agency class light on stars this year, Tristan Thompson is a prominent name that has come up in NBA rumors. Thompson, who is a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' frontcourt triumvirate that includes Kevin Love and Andre Drummond, has been deemed surplus to requirements at the franchise.

As per the latest NBA rumors in this regard, the Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in signing Tristan Thompson this off-season. With the center duo of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka all set to leave the Raptors, the franchise is eyeing Thompson to plug the frontcourt void in their roster.

Thompson is a strong defender in the post and is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. He could add an element of grit and sturdiness to the Toronto Raptors, something that the franchise's head coach Nick Nurse values a lot.

Developing: The Raptors will pursue Tristan Thompson in free agency, per @SIChrisMannix. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 20, 2020

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers exploring a sign-and-trade option for Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

With the Indiana Pacers looking to shake things up this off-season, a flurry of new faces are expected in their setup. The franchise recently appointed Nate Bjorkgen as their new head coach and are looking to bring in a forward to their starting lineup, as per NBA rumors.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Indiana Pacers are seeking a sign-and-trade move for Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward. The former Utah Jazz man recently declined his player option at the Celtics and has since been the subject of various NBA rumors.

With the Pacers short on players of Hayward's profile, adding a player of his ilk could improve the team massively. Bjorken has promised the Pacers fans that they will see a new identity this season, and signing Hayward could be the start of that.