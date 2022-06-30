NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors prefer 3-time DPOY over former #1 draft pick 

NBA rumors suggest the Toronto Raptors are in the market for a center. They have been linked with Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert and Phoenix Suns' restricted agent Deandre Ayton.

According to Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Raptors prefer to sign Govert over Ayton. He tweeted:

"From everything I am hearing, the Toronto Raptors do have interest in trading for a Center. One team told me they prefer Rudy Gobert to Ayton. But I don't think that OG Anunoby would be enough to get Gobert out of Utah."

Rumors suggest the Raptors are willing to move OG Anunonby this offseason. He could be the centerpiece of a trade for star veteran players, including Rudy Gobert. However, the Jazz could get better offers from other suitors in the market for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… The word surrounding OG Anunoby's trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York's options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA

Anunoby had a solid season last year, averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest, shooting 44% from the floor, including 36% from the 3-point range. However, Anunoby is yet to reach the potential of a star player. At best, he could be considered an impactful role player.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors would be force to be reckoned with defensively if they land Rudy Gobert

The Toronto Raptors do not have a reliable rim protector and rebounder. They are still a great defensive team, but landing Rudy Gobert would take them to the next level. He averaged a league-leading and career-best 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last campaign.

Gobert isn't as effective defensively out on the perimeter. Nevertheless, coach Nick Nurse already has four versatile defensive players for that job.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport RUDY GOBERT BLOCKS MORRIS FTW 🤯

The fit seems ideal and would make the Toronto Raptors a better team. However, they'll have to give up plenty of key assets. Along with Anunoby, the Jazz could ask for the likes of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., or Pascal Siakam.

Gobert would also increase the Raptors' payroll because of his $35.3 million salary next season. That will rise to $46.7 million by the end of his deal (2024-25 season).

Kyle Theige @KyleTheige Rudy Gobert just turned 30 years old this week and is owed $170 million dollars over the next four seasons.



Yes, he’s a great defender and would solve some of the Timberwolves issues, but you can’t pay two centers a combined $80+ million a year.



(Also…Walker Kessler Ranger!) Rudy Gobert just turned 30 years old this week and is owed $170 million dollars over the next four seasons.Yes, he’s a great defender and would solve some of the Timberwolves issues, but you can’t pay two centers a combined $80+ million a year.(Also…Walker Kessler Ranger!)

It'll be interesting to see how the Raptors negotiate a deal to land their man. They exceeded expectations by qualifying for the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. So they'll have to wisely consider their pursuit of an All-Star like Gobert.

