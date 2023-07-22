NBA Rumors: Troubled star Dwight Howard wants to play with LeBron James and the LA Lakers once again

Dwight Howard played for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan last season. However, the Leopards offered him a new contract that will require him to take a huge pay cut. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Howard wants to play for the LA Lakers once again.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, Howard would like to team up with LeBron James and have his fourth stint in Hollywood. He played one season for the Lakers in 2013, 2020 and 2022.

Howard won his lone NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020 inside the bubble in Orlando. He last played in the league in 2022 when he averaged career lows across the board, including 6.2 points in 16.2 minutes per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's certainly possible for Dwight Howard to return to the LA Lakers considering they still need an additional big man. The Lakers have been linked with Christian Wood but several other teams are interested in him.

Howard also has a contract dispute with the Taoyuan Leopards. He told TVBS News in Taiwan that the Leopards offered him a contract with a 65.0% pay cut.

"I was offered a contract which was 65% less than what they gave me the first time I came to Taiwan," Howard said. "And I felt that was very disrespectful. I felt like I brought value to the team. I was very disappointed. I felt like I deserved more. Everything that I did was to represent the Leopards at their best."

Despite Howard's presence for the Leopards, they finished bottom of the T1 League with a record of 6-24. His reported salary for last season was around $1 million.

Also Read: "I don't even have NBA check yet" - Channing Frye reveals blowing up $36,000 after Richard Jefferson tricked him into 'rookie hazing'

Dwight Howard facing a lawsuit from a man named Stephen Harper

Dwight Howard during his time with the LA Lakers.

Dwight Howard might be interested in taking his talents back to Hollywood but he's facing legal trouble. A man named Stephen Harper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Howard and has accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, as per Radar Online.

Harper claimed that Howard forced him to have a sexual three-way with a man named Kitty who dressed up like a woman. The incident allegedly happened on July 19, 2021, in the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year's home in Atlanta, Georgia.

It should be noted that it's not the first time a man has filed a lawsuit against Howard. A gay man named Masin Elije also filed the same thing back in 2018. Elije even claimed that he was in a relationship with Howard but broke it off when he found out about his infidelity with a transgender woman.

Also Read: "I might have been out of here" - Grant Williams says Joel Embiid nearly crushed his head in the playoffs, details story of escaping death

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence