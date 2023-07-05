The Brooklyn Nets have emerged as the potential third team that could be important as they've drawn interest in acquiring Tyler Herro. This came after Damian Lillard requested to be traded to the Miami Heat after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the conditions given to the team by the All-Star guard, it's been difficult to make a transaction where each side is pleased. But it's been reported that the Nets are interested in acquiring Herro via trade. With the cap space the team has, it's possible that a three-team trade could take place to make sure Lillard ends up with the Heat.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst talked about Brooklyn being a top team to land the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year.

"It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days: Joe Harris, Patty Mills (and Seth Curry). They're actually below the cap. They have cap room at this moment.

"They actually are a candidate to absorb a player. They're actually a candidate to make a trade where they bring in more salary than they send out."

The Blazers have made it clear that they don't want to trade Lillard for Herro and future assets. This is why the trade request by Dame hasn't moved since it was reported that the All-Star guard wanted to play for a different ball club, specifically Miami.

With the Nets as the third team, it could help the South Beach team to get the disgruntled point guard before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Herro appeared for 67 games last season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Heat.

Tyler Herro looks like he's moved on from the Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

With the recent developments regarding Lillard's trade request, Tyler Herro's name has often been thrown into trade rumors since the offseason started. The Heat has also made it known that they're willing to give Herro up to acquire the All-Star point guard.

The reason why Miami is ready to move on from the sharpshooter is for them to be able to absorb Lillard's large contract. Herro's contract hinders them from acquiring the Blazers guard through a trade, which is why trading him is the only option.

Due to numerous rumors involving Herro, he's removed the phrase "Miami Heat guard" from his Twitter account. It looks like only time will tell when the trade will happen.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header https://t.co/JxwRAYbG8V

