NBA Rumors: Upcoming free agent Dennis Schroder on New York Knicks' radar 

Dennis Schroder has dominated the NBA rumors of late and the latest reports suggest that the New York Knicks are now keeping tabs on him. Schroder reportedly turned down a max extension from the LA Lakers a few weeks back, leading to speculation concerning his future in the NBA. The 27-year-old has been enjoying a stellar season so far and could be on the move in the offseason.

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder is among the guards on NYK’s radar as the club plans for 2021 free agency: https://t.co/zUPz1roqLg — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 13, 2021

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks eyeing Dennis Schroder this summer

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The New York Knicks have been on the hunt to land a guard for the longest time. They have been constantly linked to the likes of Lonzo Ball and were looking to make a move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline as well.

However, Ball decided to stay at the Pelicans until the end of this season at least, and the Knicks had to continue with the players at their disposal.

While there will be constant links between the New York Knicks and Lonzo Ball, they will also likely consider all other options in the market as well.

According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, Dennis Schroder is the latest guard who happens to be on the Knicks' radar.

According to ESPN, Dennis Schroder turned down an $84 million contract extension with the LA Lakers a couple of weeks back. And if they fail to negotiate a deal, Schroder could be available in the summer as a free agent.

Begley also mentioned that the New York Knicks have what it takes to acquire Schroder due to their projected cap space for the 2021 offseason. Here's what the report said:

"New York will have enough cap space to make Schroder a competitive offer in free agency. The club is projected to have at least $50 million in cap space in the 2021 offseason."

Dennis Schroder has had a stellar season with the LA Lakers so far this season. He is averaging close to 15 points and five assists per contest, providing an excellent lead in the absence of the injured LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dennis Schröder had himself a first half in Brooklyn:



19 PTS | 4 AST



Lakers lead the Nets 61-58 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/brdWSLYGpt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 11, 2021

Schroder is reportedly looking at a deal that would see him earn about $20 million per year. And with the kind of form he has shown this season, it only seems fair for him to be offered that kind of salary.

Dennis Schroder is currently 27 and could prove to be a solid addition alongside the likes of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. The three players could link up well for years to come, helping the New York Knicks become a dominant side for a long time.