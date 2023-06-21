NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton attracting interest from multiple teams across the league

Collin Sexton's first year with the Utah Jazz was a mixed bag since he was recovering from a knee injury at the start of the season. Despite a down campaign, the latest NBA rumors suggest that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Sexton.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, the Jazz have made Sexton available via trade. Utah's front office is trying to move up in the NBA draft and they are willing to attach the scoring guard in a potential deal. Some of the teams the Jazz are talking to include the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Hoops Wire's Sam Amico added that the Wizards have a mutual interest in Sexton, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets are also monitoring Sexton's situation in Utah.

The Utah Jazz acquired Collin Sexton as part of the mega-deal for Donovan Mitchell last summer. The Jazz also received Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two future pick swaps. Sexton was recovering from a knee injury, but Utah still signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

It was Markkanen, who was the breakout player for the Jazz last season. He was named an All-Star for the first time and won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award. He finished the season averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Agbaji proved to be a valuable asset when given playing time toward the final weeks of the regular season. He averaged 14.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the final 15 games of the campaign. The Athletic's Tony Jones added that only three players are untouchable for Utah — Markkanen, Agbaji and Walker Kessler.

Collin Sexton's potential as a top NBA sixth man

Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz

When Collin Sexton was drafted eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, they expected him to be their point guard of the future. However, the emergence of Darius Garland meant that the Cavaliers had no use for Sexton despite a breakout campaign in the 2020-21 season when he averaged 24.3 points per game.

Sexton is much suited to be a sixth man in the NBA due to being an undersized guard with extraordinary scoring ability. He can mold his game to Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams, who are two of the greatest sixth men in NBA history.

Crawford and Williams are undersized guards who can score in bunches. Both players won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award three times each during their careers. Sexton averaged 13.2 points in 33 games off the bench last season.

