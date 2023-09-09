NBA Rumors: Warriors planning to offer Chris Paul a starting spot on roster 

The Golden State Warriors added Chris Paul this offseason after trading away fan-favorite Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Many questioned the fit and wondered if the team would be planning on putting him in the starting lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

The Warriors have earned themselves another Hall of Fame facilitator in CP3, which makes them a bit better on the offensive end. Despite his age, he's still capable of making significant contributions by his ability to make the game easy for his teammates.

According to Marc J. Spears, there's a huge possibility that Golden State will explore the option of him being in the starting lineup. That would mean someone in the starting lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will have to move to the bench as a sixth man.

"I do expect him to start. I think they’re gonna try it. This isn’t a opinion, this is just what I'm hearing." Spears said.

Paul being a starter for the Warriors might not be a permanent fixture. Still, it'll be another weapon for the team to use against certain teams, depending on the matchups.

With the 12-time All-Star, the offensive side of the floor might perform well, but the question about his fit with the team will be regarding his defensive tenacity.

Without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns expect to run a faster offense

With the departure of Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns, many wondered what their offense would look like next season. Looking at the Suns' roster, they don't have a proper facilitator. Earlier in the offseason, new head coach Frank Vogel hinted at the probability of Bradley Beal becoming the team's primary ball handler.

Recently, Vogel had a chance to address his plans on what the offensive side will look like for the team. According to him, Phoenix will try to push the pace and get guys open in transition, also pointing out that he wants the ball to be moving all the time:

"We want most of our possessions to happen with pace. Get the ball into the nearest guy, get it up the floor with the pass,” said Vogel. "…the less half-court offense we can run, the better with our group.

"Throughout my career, I’ve had sort of a point guard-led attack, but the game has changed over the five, seven, eight years where there is more multiple ball-handler approaches."

The Suns have signed capable three-and-D guys to complement the Big 4 of Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. Now, fans will have to wait until the preseason games start to witness what Vogel has in store.

