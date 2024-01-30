NBA Rumors: Warriors put Steph Curry in driver's seat to decide Draymond Green & Klay Thompson's future

Amid their disappointing 19-24 season, the Golden State Warriors could reportedly break up their longtime Big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The latter two have been mentioned in recent trade rumors. However, it appears that Curry will have the final say regarding any potential deal.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors won’t break up their highly decorated core without Curry’s approval.

Curry has been playing alongside Thompson since 2011 and Green since 2012. The veteran star trio has made six NBA Finals appearances together, winning four championships, with their most recent title coming in 2022.

At his peak, Thompson was regarded as one of the NBA’s best two-way wings, while Draymond was considered arguably the league’s top defender.

However, this season, Thompson has struggled with offensive inconsistency and has been a shell of himself defensively. Meanwhile, Green has been in and out of the Warriors’ lineup due to various suspensions, missing more games than he’s played.

Many assumed that given Thompson and Green’s sentimental value to fans and the organization, Golden State would be reluctant to trade them. However, it looks like the team is at least open to the concept if it has the support of its franchise player.

Should the Warriors trade one of Klay Thompson or Draymond Green?

Trading away Klay Thompson or Draymond Green may be tough for Golden State. However, it could be necessary if the team wants to extend its title window with Steph Curry.

Through 43 games, the Warriors rank just 24th in defensive rating (117.9). So, most would agree that they could sorely use some defensive upgrades. Likewise, many have called for the team to add an influx of youth and athleticism to its core rotation.

Thompson, 33, is on an expiring $43.2 million deal and is seeking another max contract, which the Warriors have been reluctant to offer thus far.

So, if they don’t plan to re-sign the five-time All-Star, it could make sense to flip him for a younger, more defensive-minded player. However, any team that acquires him would be taking a risk given his expiring contract.

On the other hand, Green, 33, is locked under contract long-term, as he is owed a guaranteed $100 million until the end of the 2026-27 season. So, the former Defensive Player of the Year is a safer trade target contract-wise. But his history of erratic behavior may make opposing teams reluctant to take on the remainder of his deal.

Through 42 games, Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.4 3-pointers per game on 42.1% shooting.

Meanwhile, through 19 games, Green is averaging 9.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.8 bpg and 1.1 3pg on 49.2% shooting.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!