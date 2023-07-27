NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson & Pelicans can part ways this offseason, per NBA insider

Damian Lillard and James Harden might be dominating the NBA's rumor mill, but young gun Zion Williamson might be ready to join the group.

As reported by The Athletic, there are individuals within the Pelicans organization who believe it is time to move on from their No. 1 pick from 2019, while Zion still has some value attached to him.

Zion Williamson is a two-time All-Star whose athletic prowess is still beyond comprehension. However, availability issues have heavily limited the forward. This has led to frustration and is a likely consideration in any plan to move him.

With there being a lot of player movement anticipated prior to the NBA tipping off, Zion's availability could add further spice to an already wild off-season. With the surrounding pieces proving their value, moving the centerpiece has been considered a move to get the Pelicans into contention.

However, the opinion certainly isn't unanimous. There are also sources anticipating an MVP-level season from Williamson upon his return from injury. This one may just be better filed as a rumor that might catch fire closer to the season.

Zion Williamson has missed 80 more games than he has played in the NBA

All-Star when fit - Zion Williamson

There were always concerns regarding Zion's health, even pre-draft. While there was no doubting his talent, there were concerns about injuries that were warranted, considering his frame.

Williamson's 194 games missed pose a dilemma while evaluating him. His two all-star nods in his two relatively free seasons tell a story about his talent. But then again, talent alone has never just proven to be enough in competitive sports.

A total of 194 games missed against 114 played is an asterisk that will always be associated with the Pelicans' superstar. Fixing that ratio is of prime importance to this young gun's NBA story.

