NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson weighed more than 300 pounds when he showed up for training camp

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is currently recovering from a fractured right foot. However, the injury is not the only issue Williamson has had in the offseason.

In a report by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, NBA executives are monitoring the evolving relationship between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans' front office. Besides the injury not reportedly being disclosed, Williamson was around 300 pounds when he joined the team's training camp.

"He has since reached north of 300 pounds this offseason, sources said, again fueling concerns among New Orleans staffers similar to the months leading up to his rookie debut."

"When he joined the Pelicans' recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. 'I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,' said one observer."

Williamson currently has no timetable for a return. He will be re-evaluated sometime next week to monitor his progress. With his reported weight gain, it would be tougher for him to cut weight due to his injury.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans front office not seeing eye-to-eye

The relationship between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans' office has been the subject of intense speculation since last season. A report from The Athletic last June revealed that Williamson's family wanted him out of New Orleans. The Pelicans responded by parting ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Christian Clark of NOLA.com added fuel to the fire with a report last September detailing the 'unhappiness' of Williamson in New Orleans. It said that the unhappiness allegedly started in Williamson's rookie season when the Pelicans were cautious with his return from a knee injury.

The report also noted that Williamson and Pelicans' executive vice president of Basketball Operations, David Griffin, do not communicate often.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans this season. Williamson is expected to return at some point this season. He will be eligible for the max rookie extension next campaign. But there are already questions regarding his desire to stay in New Orleans.

