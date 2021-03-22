NBA Trade Deadline: Golden State Warriors eyeing a move for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Houston Rockets involved in Aaron Gordon sweepstakes

With the NBA trade deadline just a heartbeat away, the Golden State Warriors have been an active part of the rumor mill. Aaron Gordon is a name that has come up in recent reports, with the front office looking to bolster the roster in key positions.

One spot the Golden State Warriors desperately need to fill is the shooting guard position, as Kelly Oubre Jr. hasn't been able to compensate for Klay Thompson's absence.

NBA Trade Deadline: Golden State Warriors' monitoring Bogdan Bogdanovic's situation

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors have shown interest in making a move for Atlanta Hawks' shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Serbian sharp-shooter joined the Eastern Conference team in the off-season. Hence, it would be a huge shock if he decides to move to the Golden State Warriors amidst a playoff push.

New Inside Pass – trade deadline edition – from NBA Insider @ShamsCharania:



◻️ Heat & 76ers lead pursuit of Kyle Lowry

◻️ Magic & Rockets discuss Aaron Gordon for two first-round picks

◻️ Hawks interested in Marcus Smart

◻️ Much more from Shams ⤵️ https://t.co/sM67sIMo1R — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 22, 2021

The Hawks have been a busy team themselves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and names like Lonzo Ball and Marcus Smart have been mentioned in various rumors lately. If the team is keen to add multiple players on after the heavy off-season business, then some departures can be expected as well.

This presents a great opportunity for the Golden State Warriors, who could really use Bogdan Bogdanovic's dual-threat as a shooter and playmaker.

Houston Rockets engaged in talks for Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon has been a man in demand lately, as multiple franchises have been linked with him with the NBA trade deadline nearing. The Boston Celtics were expected to sign him, but according to Shams Charania, it seems like the Houston Rockets have accelerated trade talks with the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon has formally requested a trade from the Orlando Magic, sources tell @sam_amick & me. A deep dive his trade market, the Celtics’ pursuit of John Collins & how Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be involved.



NEW @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/5PEqOav4DA — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 22, 2021

The Magic are expecting two first-round picks in return for the athletic power forward. The deal has yet to reach a conclusion, and it might take more from the Houston Rockets to land him, with teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Portland Trail Blazers also interested.

Gordon has had a decent 2020/21 NBA campaign, averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 40% shooting from the deep. The Houston Rockets are short on power forwards following PJ Tucker's departure, and Aaron Gordon is an able candidate to fill the void left by him.

